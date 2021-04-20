2022 Nissan X-Trail Debuts With New Hybrid Electric Powertrain

Like its American counterpart, the new Nissan-Trail will be offered in multiple seating configurations

The latest edition of the Shanghai Auto Show in China has been a showcase to many highly anticipated international models. One of them is the fifth generation Nissan X-Trail which was recently unveiled at the biennial motor show. From the first look, it can be witnessed that the upcoming SUV has undergone quite a few changes both above and underneath its skin.

Nissan’s flagship SUV in its latest form is based on the CMF-C crossover platform that has been co-developed by the Japanese manufacturer along with its alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi. The upcoming SUV already went on sale in the US market as ‘Rogue’ a few months back.

Exterior Design

The new-gen X-Trail is based on Nissan’s 3.0 design philosophy which results in a plethora of exterior updates. This includes a more butch appearance at front with a new split lighting setup, oversize trapezoidal front grille and aggressive front bumper.

Blacked-out roof, ORVMs, pillars and side body claddings provide the necessary sporty appeal to the premium SUV. At rear, it features a pair of wraparound LED taillights and a muscular bash plate along with striking design lines.

Interior Layout & Features

Although dimensions are yet to be revealed officially, if it follows its American sibling then the new X-Trail is likely to be 38mm shorter and 5mm lower than its predecessor. Inside the cabin, things don’t change much as the upcoming model continues to offer a three-row configuration with folding seats in the third row.

As far as features are concerned, it will be offered with a larger touchscreen infotainment system that houses various connectivity features, wireless charging, ventilated front seats and a bunch of driver-assist functions.

New powertrain on offer

The most notable highlight lies under the SUV’s hood. The new-gen X-Trail gets an e-POWER technology featuring a VC Turbo 300 petrol motor that is solely used to charge a battery powering a DC electric motor mounted on the front axle.

This hybrid powertrain results in an output of 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Like the fully electric Nissan Leaf, 2021 X-Trail also features a one-pedal operational ability called ‘e-Pedal’. This system offers enhanced fuel efficiency and lower emissions in comparison to its conventional IC engine-powered counterparts.

The upcoming SUV will also be available with Nissan’s 4×4 Intelligent AWD system that sends power to all four wheels. This new iteration of X-Trail is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year. While the current third-gen X-Trail never made it to India, we hope Nissan gives it some consideration this time around.