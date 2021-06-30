2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Debuts As The Fastest Porsche SUV Ever

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Coupe Turbo and positioned at the top of the Cayenne range

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT crossover breaks cover. It will be up for grabs in US markets in early 2022 and will be the most powerful and fastest SUV from Porsche, with a claimed top speed of 299 km/h.

New Cayenne Turbo GT will sport a sculpted hood, large air vents and slim headlamps. It will also be seen with extensive use of carbon fiber in the buildup of its roof, side plats on rear wing and rear diffusers. It will ride on 22 inch alloy wheels fitted with 285/35-profile front and 315/30 rear Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres which have been specially designed for the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Dual tone ORVMs, an adaptive spoiler with a 2.0 inch gurney flap along with twin exhausts will also be a part of its exterior makeup. The GT gets lower ground clearance as compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupe by 17mm and has been re-engineered for better handling and performance.

Rigidity of the 3 chamber air suspension has been enhanced by upto 15 percent while it also sports Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus along with rear-axle steering which have been adapted. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system works with performance-oriented control software.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Interiors

The interiors of the 4 seater Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT gets premium fitments with extensive use of alcantara. It sports 8 way adjustable front seats, multifunction steering wheel, a Porsche Communication Management 6.0 infotainment system.

This comes in with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and also allows for in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Seating is done up in Arctic Gray/Neodyme shades with ‘Turbo GT’ embossed on headrests. Multiple airbags for safety along with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system are a part of standard equipment.

Engine Specs, Acceleration and Top Speed

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT will get is power via a 4.0, V8 engine that offers 631 hp powered and 849 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h is achieved in 3.1 seconds while top speed is at 299 km/h. Porsche also states that its factory driver Lars Kern set a new SUV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife taking on the 12.9 mile course in 7:38.9 thus beating the previous record of 7:42.253 seconds set by Audi RS Q8.

Prices also get detailed for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which in US markets could retail from $180,800 (around Rs. 1.34 crore). It is open for bookings and initial units could arrive as early as the 4th quarter of 2021. It will compete with the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S. Details with regard to its launch in Indian markets are not revealed as on date.