2022 Renault Arkana Red Colour SUV Spied – Black Interiors

If launched, Renault Arkana could take on the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector

A few months ago, a test mule of Renault Arkana was spotted in Chennai. The spotting raised speculation that Renault might bring in Arkana to India. Now, yet again, another test mule of Arkana was captured in Mahindra World City, which lies on the outskirts of Chennai, and happens to be very close to Renault-Nissan’s manufacturing plant.

The previous test mule had a dark outer body colour, possibly black or a shade of dark blue. Interestingly, the new test vehicle has a bright red body colour which makes the car look attractive. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast PoNsam ChaRles via Rushlane Spylane.

2022 Renault Arkana Red Colour

Arkana is a global product which is sold in multiple countries like Australia, Kazakhstan, South Korea and many European countries. The SUV Coupe derives its name from the Latin word ‘arcanum’, which means secret. Interestingly, will Renault bring the Arkana to India or not, is also a secret.

Globally, there are two different iterations of Arakana which are sold. Some of the markets get an Arkana based on Renault B0 platform while others get a model based on a more advanced CMF-B platform. In the past, Renault has used its B0 platform to bring in models like Duster and Captur in India. While Duster was more of a run-away success, Captur failed to capture any significant share in the Indian market.

In terms of size, Arkana measures 4,545 mm in length which makes it longer than Jeep Compass, India-spec Captur and marginally shorter than MG Hector or Tata Harrier. It measures 1,820 mm in width which makes it comparable to Compass or Duster. Thanks to its coupe-like styling, it measures 1,565 mm in height, and lands up being considerably shorter than most of the new-age crossover SUVs. It has a wheel-base of 2,721 mm and comes with a ground clearance of 205/208 mm (AWD/FWD version).

Powertrain Options

Renault offers multiple powertrain options for the Arkana, depending upon the country of sale. Models are offered along with E-Tech Hybrid and mild-hybrid tech packs. However, the most used powertrain on Arkana is a combination of a 1.3 litre petrol motor and an automatic gearbox.

All-wheel Drive is provided as an optional package. If Renault lands up bringing in the Arkana, it will mostly include a manual transmission option too, as it should help to bring down the sticker price for the car. Interestingly, the test mule spotted had an Automatic gearbox and an E-Tech hybrid badge on its boot.

Renault India’s Plan

Currently, Renault India’s line-up has shrunk considerably. It has 3 products in its portfolio, namely Triber, Kwid and Kiger. Renault had to discontinue its aging Duster and the move has resulted in a sizeable vacuum in Renault’s portfolio. Arkana seems like an interesting product, which could suit Renault India’s strategy.

In the past, it has experimented with products like Duster, Kwid and Triber, all of which had some differentiating traits vs the competition. Arkana could be a worthy competitor to the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and 5-seater versions of the Mahindra XUV700. If priced around the Rs 12-20 lakhs mark, Arkana should be able to gather considerable interest from buyers, especially due to its looks and profile.