2022 Renault Duster Facelift Debuts With New Tech, Colours

New gen Duster facelift has made its global debut – In India, old gen Duster continues to be on sale

Dacia has recently revealed the 2021 Duster for International markets. It is to be noted that Dacia is Renault’s sister concern and both the companies manufacture the same product, i.e. the Duster, but sell it in different markets with a Renault or a Dacia badge, as per their market strategy. The 2021 Duster comes along with new visual updates, additional safety equipment and multiple creature comfort features. Let’s have a look at all that is new!

New Look

Visually, the 2021 Duster looks sharper than the previous model. Some, however might prefer to categorize the design polarizing too. In terms of updates, customers will now get new headlamps which will come along with LED turn indicators, a bolder front, new rear bumpers, and a long list of alloy wheel choices.

On the creature comfort front, the list of features has gone up. The 2021 Duster gets a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will come along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice recognition, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and much more.

Dacia has also brought in new seats to improve the comfort levels for the commuters and a redesigned centre console, to improve the practicality of the cabin. Top-end trims of the SUV also get heated front seats and an automatic climate control system. Safety features now include parking sensors, Multiview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Powertrain options include multiple engine options, including 1 litre, 1.3 litre and 1.5 litre petrol engines, a 1 litre bi-fuel (petrol/LPG) motor and a 1.5 litre turbo diesel.

Pricing and Competition

The Dacia Duster is one of the most affordable SUVs in Europe. Its starting price sits around the £12,500 mark, which roughly translates into 13 Lakhs in INR. We don’t expect a major deviation in the pricing, and hence, the Duster will continue to have an edge in pricing when it will be pitted against the competition which includes Seat Ateca, Skoda Karoq or the Renault Kadjar.

Indian Launch

Back home, it is Renault has been selling Duster in India for last 10 years. Recently, reports had confirmed that Renault had patented the design of the new Duster in India. However, till now, there has been no official word from the French automaker.

Speculation suggests that due to plummeting sales of the Duster, Renault would want to infuse some life in its product by bringing in the next gen Duster to India. If it happens, we can expect the next generation Duster in India in 2022.