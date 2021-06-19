2022 Renault Duster Facelift SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Debut

Duster is retailed under the Dacia brand in most international markets, while in others it is branded as Renault

A few weeks after parent company Renault announced its decision to tweak its diamond logo, the French carmaker’s Romanian subsidiary – Dacia has also revealed its new brand logo. The logo was originally seen in the Bigster Concept which made its first appearance a few months ago.

New Dacia logo & branding

The new emblem is starkly different from the current one which combines and mirrors the letters ‘D’ and ‘C’ in a redefined font. Dacia claims that the new logo “gives the impression of robustness and stability” and reflects the brand’s “simplistic and artful mindset”. The new logo and branding in a Khaki green colour scheme might also shift focus to clean energy and better off-road abilities.

Secondary shades include terracotta, sand, dark khaki along with bright orange and green. The new emblem and branding are expected to make first appearances in the Duster facelift which is expected to make its debut next year. The Romanian brand has also revealed its roadmap for the future which includes brand new as well as updated cars.

Duster Updates in future

Currently, the second generation Duster is on sale in international markets (barring India which still gets the first-gen model). This model will witness a mid-cycle facelift next year. This will be followed by a brand new generation model which is expected to make its debut in 2024.

Previous reports suggest that Renault and Dacia are currently working on developing a third-gen model of the compact crossover. In overseas markets, Duster is retailed as a B-segment crossover, unlike India which considers it as a C-segment SUV.

The Bigster Concept, on which the logo was first seen, is likely to make its debut towards the middle of this decade in 2025, most likely as a three-row version of Duster. A couple of design renders of the seven-set version of the crossover have made the rounds on the internet based on the Bigster concept. Gauging by the timeline revealed by the company, the seven-seat Duster is most likely to be based on the new-gen model of its 5-seat sibling.

2nd Gen Duster in India

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Renault had patented the design of the second-gen Duster in India. Ever since the arrival of new products in the segment such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Duster’s sales volume has taken a big jolt.

This is because the current model looks dated in comparison to its rivals. Hence, the French carmaker might contemplate on bringing the new-gen Duster to India to regain its popularity. However, there has been no official word from Renault in this regard as of yet.