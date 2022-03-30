2022 Renault Kiger Launch Price Rs 5.84 L – New Colour, Variants, Decals

MY22 Renault Kiger has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakhs, ex-sh

Renault India has now introduced MY22 Kiger at a starting price of Rs 5.84 Lakhs. For the manufacturer, Kiger has been a crucial product strategy. The sales boost that came with it catapults India as one of Renault’s top five global markets by sales volume.

Design teams in France and India collaborated to bring Kiger to life. With its launch, Renault yet again saw increased customer interest in India. A pattern seen earlier with Duster, and Kwid. Kiger is the third global car to be launched in India first, before being introduced in global markets.

2022 Renault Kiger Updates

MY22 Renault Kiger features tailgate chrome insert, front skid plate, Turbo door decals, and 16 inches Diamond Cut alloy wheels with red wheel caps. Kiger RXT(O) variant, launched in 2021 as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations is now being offered in both manual and CVT – 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmission.

On the exterior colour front, Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone is a new option. Interior colour play includes a new red fade dashboard accent, and quilted emboss sat upholstery. The latter maintains a sporty character in red stitching. New additions include wireless smartphone charge, and cruise control.

2022 Renault Kiger Specs

The CMFA+ platform features Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space. Kiger is available in two engine options – 1.0L energy engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.

The turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine (5-speed manual) offers ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L. Renault India exports Kiger to Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia. MY22 Kiger is fitted with a PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard feature. This improves inside cabin air quality.

Renault Kiger Bookings / Sales

2022 Kiger Bookings are underway from today, March 31, 2022. In January 2022, Kiger sales stood at 3,053 units. In December 2021, sales stood at 2,117 units. With the onset of a new model year car, in February 2022, this number stood at 2,247 units, at YoY decline of a quarter, down from 3,053 units. The new model year launch will remedy that. Renault would rely on its new value added proposition to boost possibilities for its topseller.

On the safety front, Kiger acquired a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. Driver and front passenger safety is addressed with four airbags – front and side, seat belts with pretensioner, and load-limiter (for driver occupant).

Other regular safety features include ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat are standard features.