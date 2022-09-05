2022 Renault Koleos Spied Undisguised – Tucson, Compass Rival

Renault Koleos will be underpinned by CMF platform jointly developed by the Renault-Nissan alliance

Remember when Renault had just stepped into the country? It had the Duster that was an instant hit and paved the path for compact SUV segment in India. But apart from Duster, Kwid was also an instant hit. But the French automaker had a lot of vehicles that it threw to the wall to see what sticks.

Vehicles like Fluence, Koleos, Pulse and Scala never stuck. Even Captur was a flop, for that matter. Koleos was the flagship of all vehicles Renault launched in India in 2011. To date, it is the most expensive too and due to that fact, Koleos didn’t appeal to buyers back then. But what if Koleos was relaunched with a modern platform and powertrains? Thanks to Sanjay D, we have gotten our hands on a new set of spy shots. Let’s take a closer look.

2022 Renault Koleos Spied

This is not the first time 2022 Renault Koleos test mules are spotted in India. First test mule was spotted in February of this year. But the testing is continued and now, we have the second test mule. Koleos is a premium SUV and is not set to launch in India anytime this year or in the coming years.

Renault Arkana has also been spotted around Chennai just like Koleos. But there is a theme here. A pattern that Renault is following. None of the test mules are camouflaged. In such cases, manufacturers are testing a key component or powertrains or even software and not the entire car itself. In that case, it would be camouflaged until revealed officially.

It is highly likely that Renault is testing CMF platform for feasibility in India for future products by Renault-Nissan alliance. Arkana is based on CMF-B platform in Europe while developing countries like Russia get B0 platform that also underpinned Duster in India. While Koleos is underpinned by CMF-CD platform.

If testing goes accordingly and given a green flag, CMF platform could be Renault and Nissan’s platform to base future SUVs from compact SUVs onwards. Then both companies would base their upcoming products on this platform. Testing of this platform is likely to take a few more months before assessment.

Specs & Features

Design-wise, 2022 Renault Koleos is a handsome looker with signature Renault styling. It features a typical Renault front fascia as it gets a chrome embellished grille and is flanked by slim LED headlamps. Also prominent are large C-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, Koleos features slim wraparound taillamp clusters almost touching a Renault logo in the middle, a shark-fin antenna, and a large faux bash plate.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,672mm in length, 1,843mm in width, 1,678mm in height and has a 2,705mm long wheelbase. The test mule is the 2nd generation which was launched in 2016 while the 1st generation was launched in 2006. It gets a 2.5L engine with a maximum power of 170 bhp and offers an AWD option too.

If launched in India, it will compete against recently launched Hyundai Tucson and the likes. If this CMF platform is found feasible, we can expect more premium launches from Renault and Nissan in the coming future. As both companies have settled to only manufacture and market cheap and inexpensive products as of now.