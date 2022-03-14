2022 Renault Kwid Launch Price Rs 4.5 L – New RXL O Variant Added

Kwid is one of the best selling car from Renault India – Along with Triber and Kiger

With competition increasing in the hatchback segment, Renault India has decided to give an update to their Kwid small car. Today, the company has announced the launch of 2022 Renault Kwid. The manufacturer has also launched its MY22 Renault Kwid with RXL(O) variant in both 1.0L MT & 0.8L options.

Since launch in 2015, 4+ lakh units of Kwid have been sold. Kwid Climber edition features new interior and exterior colour with sporty white accents. Colour options include Metal Mustard & Ice Cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone, and Moonlight Silver & Zanskar Blue in Monotone

2022 Renault Kwid Launch Price Rs 4.5 L

MY22 Kwid is available at a starting price of Rs 4.49 Lakhs. Available in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, Climber edition is available in new dual tone flex wheels. Kwid active and passive safety features include dual front Airbags, ABS and EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors and Driver side Pyro & Pretensioner with Load Limiter as standard.

MY22 range is fitted with Seat belt Pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature. Kwid price economy is enabled through 98 percent localisation levels. Infotainment is taken care of by 8inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution. It is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition. Silver Streak LED DRLs add to exterior appeal.

Other features include reverse parking camera and electrically adjustable ORVM. Kwid 0.8L fuel efficiency is pegged at 22.25 KM/L as per ARAI certification. Maintenance cost is stated at 35 paise/km. Comprehensive manufacturer warranty spans 2 years / 50,000 km (whichever is earlier). This is extendable upto 5 years. Easy Care package caters to maintenance requirements. Warranty includes 24X7 Roadside Assistance (RSA).

Renault India network expansion included 150 facilities in the last two years. At present, the network comprises 530 sales, and over 530 service touchpoints. This includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW), and WOWLite locations.

Renault Nissan Produces 3.5 millionth powertrain unit

Chennai based Renault Nissan Alliance plant announces a new milestone. The production of its 3.5 millionth powertrain unit. Operations started in 2010. Manufacturing to date stands at 2.3 million (23 lakh) engines, and 1.2 million (12 lakh) gearboxes.

The landmark unit is a HRA0 TURBO engine and is used in the Nissan Magnite, which is also exported to 15 countries. This includes South Africa; Indonesia; Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania; Malawi.

HRA0 TURBO engine offers lower CO2 emissions at 118.5g/km. It also makes for responsive and quicker acceleration, refinement in noise, vibration, and harshness through improved powertrain. The engine works with a manual 5-speed gearbox or Nissan’s X-TRONIC 5-speed CVT. Mirror bore cylinder coating tech reduces resistance inside the engine. It also makes for weight reduction, improved heat management and combustion, which makes for better acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Powertrain production at the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) plant clocked 1 lakh engines in 14 months. The first engine was produced in May 2010. A million engines were manufactured within six years. RNAIPL manufactures six engine variants, and four gearbox types here. Powertrains made here are used in cars sold here, as well as a growing number of overseas markets.