2022 Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spied With New Camo Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield is working on multiple new motorcycles for launch in India – One of them is the 650cc cruiser

Royal Enfield has plans to launch one new motorcycle every 4 months. In the past 9 months, they have launched Meteor 350, updated Himalayan and the updated 650 Twins. Now, they are getting ready to launch new gen Classic 350 (on 31st Aug), all new Hunter 350 and flagship 650cc cruiser.

It is this 650cc cruiser that has now been spied. Though this is not the first time this motorcycle has been spied, this time it is seen with a new camouflage. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Karthik G for sharing these spy shots via Rushlane Spylane.

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser is expected to be launched sometime next year. This new motorcycle will not only play a major role in enhancing sales, but also help RE with brand building – especially in global market.

It was at the EICMA 2018 that RE had showcased the KX bobber design concept. Though that was a 800cc+ machine, the upcoming 650cc cruiser does take some design inspiration from that concept.

Design Updates

RE 650cc cruiser gets an almond shaped fuel tank, a low slung tail section, forward positioned foot pegs and rides on alloy wheels. Tyres will be tubeless. It gets USD forks in the front – a first for Royal Enfield. Braking is via disc brakes at the front and rear with dual channel ABS offered as standard.

Low mounted silencers, lower ground clearance are also seen on the RE 650 Cruiser. True to its cruiser styling, the RE 650 along with its long wheelbase, will also sport a backrest for the pillion rider, as was seen on earlier test mules. However, this could not be a part of the standard features and may be offered as an accessory.

Features on offer

RE650 Cruiser will be one of the most feature-rich Royal Enfield motorcycle ever. As can be seen in the images above, it will get a large speedometer with digital display within. On the side will be tripper navigation pod, that RE has developed in association with Google.

Engine specifications on the 650cc Cruiser would include the same 648 cc twin cylinder engine, which in its current format makes 47 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 57 Nm torque at 5,250 rpm mated to a 6 speed transmission. The RE 650 Cruiser will be the first bike in the company lineup to receive upside-down forks at the front while it could also get tripper navigation which is currently offered on the Meteor 350 and updated Himalayan. The same will also be on offer with the Classic 350 new gen.

The 650cc Cruiser from Royal Enfield will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the company line up in India. It is slated to be priced from around Rs.3.5-4 lakhs.