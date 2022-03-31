2022 Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor Modified Into Gothic Scrambler

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been modified into a beautiful looking scrambler by WSW Custom Bike based out of Thailand

Royal Enfield motorcycles are known to be a chameleon in the aftermarket industry – thanks to the ease at which it can be modified into a new avatar. Over the years, customisers have presented many different avatars of bikes from the stable of the Chennai-based manufacturer not just in India but overseas as well. The latest example also comes from a foreign land which involves Interceptor 650.

Thailand-based WSW Custom Bike is well known for its aftermarket customisation projects involving Royal Enfield 650 Twins– Interceptor and Continental GT. In this case, the former has been modified into a retro scrambler which has been wrapped in an all-black paint scheme.

2022 Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor Modified

For starters, folks at WSW have used the stock fuel tank but gave it an aftermarket black shade with a Matte finish. It also features the ‘Royal Enfield’ branding in red colour along with a red stripe contouring both sides of the tank.

Upfront, it gets a round, full LED multi-beam aftermarket round headlight nestled within a chrome bezel with an integrated circular LED DRL. Another major change is a new custom seat with a new padding underneath and a ribbed pattern.

Both front and rear fenders have been chopped short as in the case with a contemporary scrambler. As a result, the registration plate is mounted behind the Nitrox chamber of the left shock absorber. Also, the rear fender holds an aftermarket LED taillight.

The workshop has also employed an aftermarket exhaust setup with new bend pipes and mufflers on each side. Size of wire-spoked wheels appears to remain constant, however, they are now wrapped up by knobbier dual-purpose tyres from Pirelli. This would allow the bike to undergo some amount of trail bashing. It also gets a new pair of inverted rearview mirrors which are perfect for touring purposes.

RE Interceptor 650- Specs & Price

No changes have been mentioned in the mechanical department barring the wheels and tyres. The bike gets its power from a 648cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled motor that kicks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox via a slipper clutch.

Not many changes have been made to the bike’s hardware configurations as such. Suspension duties continue to be handled by telescopic forks up front and twin gas-charged Nitrox mono-shocks at rear. Braking is taken care of by single disc brakes with 320mm rotor at front and 240mm rotor at rear. They are aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Instrumentation on the bike has also remained the same as the stock motorcycle with a twin-pod cluster housing, an analogue speedo and a tachometer. It gets a simple halogen setup for illumination. Interceptor 650 is currently priced between Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

