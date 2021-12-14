2022 Royal Enfield 650cc Motorcycles Shotgun, Super Meteor – Leaks

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch two new motorcycles in the 650cc segment – Super Meteor cruiser and Shotgun

As part of its ongoing product offensive, Royal Enfield is readying a number of new motorcycles in 350cc-650cc category. One of these is a true-blue 650cc cruiser that is expected to be launched sometime next year. It is likely to be christened as Super Meteor 650. The other is a Classic styled 650cc motorcycle, which was showcased as a concept called SG650 at 2021 EICMA recently. Upon launch it could be called Shotgun 650.

In addition to these two 650cc motorcycles, Royal Enfield also has a new Himalayan Scram 411 variant as well as a Hunter 350 in the making. The Scram 411 was recently spied in Goa, while the Hunter 350 was leaked via official RE video about Project 90 South.

2022 Royal Enfield 650cc Motorcycles Leak

Speaking about the 650cc motorcycles, the two new machines are expected to be priced at around Rs 3.5 lakh. In comparison, Royal Enfield 650 twins are available in the price range of Rs 2.70 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh.

The two 650cc machines have also leaked in similar fashion like the Hunter. Both Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 can be seen in the latest video of Royal Enfield 90 South project. In the video below at about 34 seconds mark, you can see the two upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Cruiser 650 styling

Retro theme is clearly evident on test mules that have been frequently spotted in recent months. Some key features include round headlamp, rear-view mirrors, turn signals and tail light. It is likely that the bike will have an all-LED setup. Other key features include tall windscreen, dual exhaust pipes and broad rear fenders.

Another distinguishable thing is the classy teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Instrument console profile could be similar to Meteor that has twin circular dials. There’s a larger unit on the left and a smaller display (Tripper navigation) on the right. Cruiser 650 can get things like USB charger and a new range of connectivity features.

Users can expect optimal comfort when taking Cruiser 650 on long-distance journeys. The bike has wide pulled-back handlebar, low seat height, forward set footpegs and decent sized saddle. For pillion riders, there’s a backrest with integrated grab rails. Brackets for mounting panniers can be seen at the rear.

2022 Royal Enfield 650cc engine and specs

Both new Royal Enfield’s will be utilizing the 648cc motor that’s currently in use with Interceptor and Continental GT. The parallel-twin, oil cooled unit churns out 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Talking about hardware, 2022 RE 650 will be equipped with USD forks at front. It will be the first Royal Enfield bike to get this premium feature. USD forks are necessary as the bike will be easily touching 100+ kmph on highways. USD forks will ensure enhanced stability and control while negotiating sharp curves and braking at high speed. At the rear, the bike will have dual suspension setup.

Based on the variant, Super Meteor 650 could be available with either spoke wheels or alloy wheels. The former will be preferred by retro enthusiasts. The bike could get 18-inch wheels, shod with tubeless tyres. Rear tyre will be a wider unit, as compared to the front. Braking power comes from disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be available as standard.