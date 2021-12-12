2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Spied During TVC Shoot In Goa

Changes reveal new Himalayan variant is better equipped and seems more practical for city streets

Following on its aggressive product strategy, Royal Enfield has been continuously testing multiple products in recent times. These include new bikes in both 350cc and 650cc segment. A new motorcycle based on Himalayan has also been spotted. This appears to be a road-biased version of the popular off-roader.

Ahead of its launch, which is expected sometime next month, the new 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 motorcycle has been spied in Goa in production ready guise. The new RE is in Goa likely for its official TVC shoot. Hat tip to folks at DownShift Goa for sharing these exclusive spy shots via Rushlane Spylane.

New Himalayan variant – Royal Enfield Scram 411

While a Himalayan on the streets commands attention, this new variant has a relatively inconspicuous profile. This could also be described as a no-frills version of the Himalayan. The basic idea appears focused on stripping Himalayan of most of its specialized off-road equipment and features.

At the front, new Himalayan variant gets a smaller wheel. It is likely to be a 19-inch unit, as compared to 21-inch of the current model. Other parts missing include fork gaiters, raised front fender and visor. It is possible that some of this equipment, especially visor, may be offered as an accessory. In other changes, the headlamp mask appears to have been redesigned.

It is likely that the instrument panel will be an updated unit with option for Tripper navigation system. 2021 Himalayan had received the Tripper system earlier this year in February. Tripper system was first introduced with Meteor 350 and is now also available with new-gen Classic 350. Most other new / next-gen Royal Enfield motorcycles are expected to get Tripper navigation.

At the sides, this new Himalayan variant missed out on front racks. It is a key component on-board Himalayan, both in terms of visual appeal as well as functional use. Instead of the rack, the bike gets small tank shrouds. These have a blacked-out look on the test mule. In production-spec version, the tank shrouds could sport some graphics. Other components on the side such as upswept exhaust, body panels, and split seats are the same as that of Himalayan.

At the rear, the rack for luggage and panniers has been removed. Instead, the bike gets a standard pillion grab rail. While design and positioning of tail lamp is same, turn indicators have been moved further down. On Himalayan, the turn indicators are placed below the rear rack.

To ensure a distinct identity, some new colour options can be introduced for road-biased Himalayan variant. Himalayan is currently offered in colour options of Mirage Silver, Granite Black, Pine Green, Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

Performance updates

As per DownShift Goa, the production spec 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 was powered by a liquid cooled motor. Current Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, SOHC, air cooled engine as the current model. It is capable of generating 24.3 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

Himalayan is equipped with 41mm telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension with linkage. Braking system comprises 300 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at rear. It is integrated with dual-channel ABS.