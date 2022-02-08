2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Spied Up Close – New Details

Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc is expected to hit showrooms later this year – It will rival Honda CB 350 RS

The 200-700cc motorcycle segment is going to see interesting new launches in the coming years. As of now, it is Royal Enfield which dominates this segment. But new rivals have arrived in the form of Jawa, Yezdi, BSA and soon to be launched Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle.

To maintain its dominance in the segment, Royal Enfield plans to launch multiple new motorcycles in this segment. This includes the new Himalayan Scram 411, a 650cc cruiser, a 650cc bobber, Super Meteor 650. They are also testing a new scrambler, which is likely to be called Hunter 350.

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc

Test mules of this motorcycle have been spied on several occasions previously. In the latest spy shots, new RE Hunter 350 has been spied up close, revealing new details. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a classic retro design with signature styling highlights such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat and a short rear section.

Tail section gets split grab rails and a short circular fender along with a round turn taillight with turn indicators. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch black alloy wheels which nicely complement the bike’s sporty stance.

The sporty appeal of Hunter is further accentuated by a dark theme adopted for its internals and running gear with components like engine casing, handlebar, and suspension setup painted in black colour with a matte finish. Other notable highlights include an upswept muffler with a short exhaust tailpipe, circular rearview mirrors, redesigned side panels and fork gaiters.

Features on offer

In terms of features, it should offer the same equipment as its other siblings like Meteor and new-gen Classic. The most prominent of those will be a Tripper Navigation pod in the instrument console which displays turn-by-turn navigation when paired to one’s smartphone via Bluetooth. It should also receive USB charging as a standard fitment.

Hunter will be based on the new J1D platform which currently underpins Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350. The architecture will be suspended on 35 mm telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shocks at rear. Braking duties will be handled by single disc brakes on both wheels assisted by a dual-channel ABS.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Hunter will be a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine that kicks out 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. The Chennai-based bike manufacturer hasn’t revealed a specific launch time for Hunter yet. However, Royal Enfield could launch this roadster in the first half of 2022.

Upon launch, Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 will rival Honda CB350 RS and the recently launched Yezdi scrambler. It is expected to be priced slightly above the new-gen Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

