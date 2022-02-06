2022 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Reveals Riding Posture In New Spy Shots

Royal Enfield is working on launching three new motorcycles in the 650cc segment – One of them has now been spied

Following the global success seen in the case of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield gears up for multiple new offerings in the 650cc segment. All three have been spied on test on public roads – one is a cruiser, one is a tourer while the third is expected to be a bobber.

The latter was even showcased as a concept at the EICMA 2021 in Italy last year – as the SG650. Expected to be named Shotgun 650 upon launch, this new Royal Enfield 650cc bobber has now been spied once again. The latest spy video is credited to youtube channel Raj Kumar. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Emmanuel Binuu for sharing the update via Rushlane Spylane.

2022 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The new 650cc RE Bobber will be underpinned on the same platform as the 650 Twins. It boasts of a retro styling with rounded headlamps, tear drop shaped fuel tank, round rear view mirrors, comfortable single seat, flat handlebar and chrome finish on exhausts.

The list of features could also extend to a semi digital instrument cluster, Tripper Navigation for turn by turn updates and smartphone connectivity. Take a look at the latest spy video below.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650cc Engine Specs

The new RE 650 bobber will share its engine specifications with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This 648cc, twin cylinder, air/oil cooled engine offers 47 hp power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm torque at 5,250 rpm mated to a 6 speed constant mesh transmission.

However, these power and torque figures could be different on the new 650cc bobber. Suspension will include USD forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking will be via disc brakes at the front and rear with dual channel ABS offered as standard. With launch planned for later this year, estimates put the RE Shotgun 650 in a price range of Rs 4-4.5 lakh.

RE Upcoming Launches

Royal Enfield has plans to introduce a wide range of motorcycles in India over the next 7 years and here we list a few. First off in 2022 will be the new RE Scram 411 adventure bike which is a scrambler version of the Himalayan. It will share its features with the latter and will also have the same chassis and engine. It will get a new fuel tank, smaller front wheel, etc. Price is likely to be lower than the standard Himalayan.

Upcoming list also includes new gen Bullet and Electra – which will get the engine and chassis from updated Classic and Meteor. There is also the Super Meteor 650 in the making. RE plans to launch 4 motorcycles every year, for the next 7 years.