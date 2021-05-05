2022 Skoda Fabia Debuts With Panoramic Roof, More Space, New Feautres

The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia has been priced at €14,000 (INR 12.43 lakh) in Europe and will be available in three trims namely Active, Ambition, and Style

Skoda has officially announced the arrival of the new generation model of Fabia after the company teased us with a few sketches of its interiors and exterior. Design of the new-gen Fabia is very much in line with the sketches released by the Czech carmaker a few days ago.

Officially unveiled at the Czech capital of Prague, the design of the latest iteration of the premium hatchback wears a lot of similarities with the company’s recently introduced executive sedan new-gen Octavia. Not only design and features but the new Fabia also comes with updated powertrains and dimensions.

Updated Dimensions

The new-gen Fabia is underpinned by the MQB A0 platform which has led to an increase in its dimensions. For instance, the premium hatchback is now 110mm longer and 48mm wider than its predecessor with an overall length and width of 4,108mm and 1,780mm.

It, however, stands slightly lower at 1,465mm. An increase in length has also meant an increase in wheelbase by 94mm which measures 2,564mm long. The company also claims a class-leading boot space of 380 litres in the new Fabia.

Interior Design & Features

The increase in wheelbase and width has resulted in a very spacious cabin with plenty of storage spaces for keeping one’s knick-knacks. This makes the cabin of the new Fabia a very practical one. It is also complemented by a host of feature additions and layout of the interior which makes it a more premium experience. As mentioned previously, interior wears plenty of similarities with the new-gen Octavia.

For starters, it gets the same two-spoke multifunction steering wheel as its premium sedan sibling. The dashboard is flanked by two round air-con vents on both sides and flaunts a large free-standing infotainment display at centre with a standard 6.80-inch unit or a larger 9.8-inch. It also receives a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with optional creature comforts such as a heated windscreen and heated steering wheel.

Sporty contrasts are provided by copper-coloured highlights in centre console, dashboard, seats and door panels in addition to grey contrast stitching on leatherette upholstery. Other feature highlights include decorative ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology with gesture controls and the voice assistant.

Exterior Styling

At the exterior of new Fabia, things are similar to the latest Skoda models. Upfront it flaunts a signature blacked-out hexagonal butterfly grille along with new two-part LED taillights. It also stands on freshly designed alloy wheels ranging from 14-inch to 18-inch.

The increase in length has also led to an extended overhang which gives the car an appearance of an estate wagon from the rear quarter. The sculptural lines along its profile and sharply drawn headlights and taillights make the upcoming Fabia look more expressive and aerodynamic.

Powertrain Options

As far as powertrain is concerned, the latest iteration of the premium hatch will be offered with three engine options with five states of tunes. First option is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder MPI EVO naturally aspirated petrol unit in two power tunes – 64bhp and 79bhp.

The second being a three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol mill offered in either 94bhp or 109bhp. The third being a 1.5 TSI four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit generating 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It has also been equipped with an active cylinder technology (ACT) that reduces CO2 emissions as well as fuel consumption.