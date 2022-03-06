2022 Suzuki GSX250R Debuts – With New Blue Colour, ABS

Earlier colour options for Suzuki GSX250R have been retained; it may vary based on the specific region

As part of its portfolio update strategy, Suzuki has introduced changes to several of its products. One of the bikes that has received its 2022 update is GSX250R. A fully-faired sports bike, GSX250R is among the popular options in several overseas markets.

Suzuki GSX250R 2022 new colour

For 2022 GSX250R, Suzuki has introduced a new dual-tone colour option of Metallic Crystal Blue / Pearl Nebular Black. The dual-tone colour theme is applied horizontally, with most of the blue bits covering top sections of the bike. It can be seen on the front cowl, fuel tank and tail assembly.

Layers below are all black including side fairing and engine cowl. Most of the components have been blacked-out including the front fender, suspension, chassis and engine. Exhaust is blacked-out as well and gets a metallic heat shield and top cover. Graphics used on the bike is bare minimum, which helps reduce clutter and retain focus exclusively on the dual-tone colour theme.

New blue colour for Suzuki GSX250R 2022 looks sportier, as compared to other colour options available for the bike. In the US market, earlier 2018 and 2020 models are sold alongside. 2018 GSX250R is offered in dual-tone colour theme of Candy Cardinal Red / Pearl Nebular Black. In this case, the primary colour red works to highlight front sections such as headlamp cowl, fender and fuel tank. The bike also has multi-coloured graphics on side panels.

GSX250R 2020 model is offered in two colour options. One is Metallic Diamond Red whereas the other is a dual-tone theme of Pearl Glacier White No. 2 / Pearl Nebular Black. Body paint scheme for the latter is almost the same as the new blue colour theme.

Blue is a popular choice for motorcycles and cars alike and it’s good to see GSX250R getting it. Blue easily gets you noticed on the streets without creating any sense of overt dominance. Bajaj has also recently introduced blue colour option for Pulsar 250. Yamaha too has a special focus on blue.

Suzuki GSX250R 2022 functional updates

Much of the hardware for GSX250R will be same as earlier. Among the exceptions is dual-channel ABS, which has been introduced in US market for 2022 model. 2022 GSX250R comes with Nissin, 2-piston calliper, single disc at front and 1-piston calliper, single disc at rear.

The bike has telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, shod with 110/80 front and 140/55 rear tubeless tyres. Fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. Powering the bike is a 248cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, parallel-twin motor that makes 24 hp of max power and 22 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

In US, 2022 Suzuki GSX250R is available at a starting price of $4,999. This is approximately INR 3.82 lakh. Launch in India is unlikely, as Suzuki already has the Gixxer SF250 here.