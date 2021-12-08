2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Gets With New White Colour Option

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa has no direct rival in the market and is available to Indian buyers as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

Suzuki Hayabusa got a generation upgrade earlier this year and despite minimal updates, owners suggest that the ride experience has been amplified a few notches higher. Add to that the fully-faired beast looks stunning and aesthetically pleasing to eyes. The latest iteration of the Busa, until now, was earlier available in two paint schemes.

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa White – New Colour

The Japanese bikemaker has another colour option to the palette in the form of Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Matte Stellar Blue accents for the 2022 Hayabusa. Prior to this, the fully-faired sports tourer was available with Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold and Metallic Matte Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red which continues to be offered.

The latest paint scheme benefits from the white body panels with minor chrome accents which provide a bright and uplifting stance. Accentuating its premium appeal are Matte Stellar Blue accents on the front bezels outlining the headlamp, air scoops on side fairings, and rear seat outline panel. Rest of the bike remains practically unchanged.

Modifications to Powertrain

Powering the third-gen Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line four-cylinder four-stroke engine that pumps out 185 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. While the engine displacement has remained the same, major changes have been made to its running gear. For instance, the motor gets new pistons, crankshaft, conrods, and camshaft which have brought in massive changes to the performance of the new Hayabusa.

Further, addition of a new optimised twin swirl combustion chamber has reduced vibrations at a higher rev range to a considerable extent. The revised engine has been paired with a six-speed constant mesh gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. All these changes to the powertrain have increased the accessibility of all the power available with a wider torque band.

Updated Dynamics

Comfort and stability of the new-gen Hayabusa are taken care of by a suspension setup comprising inverted, oil-damped telescopic front forks and a link type, oil-damped mono-shock at rear. Braking is handled by twin Brembo Stylema discs at front and a single Nissin disc at rear. A dual-channel ABS is a given at this price point.

The third-gen Hayabusa is also loaded with plenty of tech gizmos, especially rider-aided electronics. The entire electronics is governed by Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that enables the rider to access 3 riding modes via the power mode selector- Active, Basic, and Comfort. Further, it also hosts features such as Launch Control System, Active Speed Limiter, cruise control, Anti-lift Control System and Engine Braking Control

Other crucial features included are Hill Hold Control System, Quickshifter, traction control modes and other electronic wizardries. Safety is taken care of by Lean angle-sensitive ABS and a speed limiter.