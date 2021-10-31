2022 Suzuki S Cross New Gen Debut Next Month – Creta Rival

In India, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a new C-segment compact SUV internally codenamed YFG

Suzuki has been working on a number of new models internationally which will be revealed in the course of next few months. The Japanese carmaker is well-known for its secrecy while developing new products, hence there aren’t many specific details about the company’s upcoming launches.

The company will be officially taking the wraps off the new generation S-Cross by the end of November in Spain. The mid-size crossover will start reaching dealerships by Christmas this year and is expected to go on sale at the start of next year. This will be followed by launches in other international markets, especially in Europe.

2022 Suzuki S Cross New Gen

Previously there have been multiple reports regarding the new-gen S-Cross which was earlier speculated to make its global debut next year. But as per latest report from MotorES, 2022 Suzuki S Cross will make its first global appearance through a virtual presentation next month in Spain. Exact date is yet to be announced, but it is likely to take place towards the end of Nov 2021. This was confirmed by Juan López Frade, President of Suzuki Ibérica.

Since test mules of the new-gen S-Cross haven’t been spotted yet, there is no idea of how the SUV would look in its new avatar. Suzuki, and its Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki, isn’t known to make massive changes during a generation change. So we can expect the new-gen S-Cross to retain its crossover-ish silhouette. Details such as front grille, headlights, taillights and alloy wheel design may change.

Updated Powertrains

The most noticeable update will be seen in its powertrain. Like many automakers around the globe, Suzuki is planning to intensify electrification of its vehicles by introducing a new light hybrid technology (MHEV). This would involve a stronger 48-volt mild hybrid system paired with an IC engine.

There would be two petrol engine options on offer- a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated unit and a 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged unit. The former in its current form kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque while being mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. In the new-gen model, the 4-speed automatic unit could be replaced by a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The latter delivers 127 bhp at 5500rpm and a peak torque of 235 Nm at 2000rpm. This unit is coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The crossover will also be offered with Suzuki’s AllGrip 4×4 drivetrain. Contrary to previous reports, there will be no diesel engines on offer. The new-gen S-Cross could make its way to India in late 2022 or in 2023.

Maruti-Toyota C-segment SUV

Besides the third-gen S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki is working on another India-specific compact mid-size SUV in association with Toyota. The SUV will be underpinned by the latter’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform and will be manufactured at Toyota’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi in Karnataka. The SUV is expected to make its debut sometime next year and will be available with two distinct top hats- one for each brand.

