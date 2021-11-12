2022 Suzuki S-Cross New Gen SUV LED Headlight Teased Officially

A modern mid-size crossover which will take the baton from the current S-Cross will be a very important model for Suzuki globally

A teaser of what is appears to be a B-Segment crossover has been posted by the automaker’s Italian social media handle. The image which reveals a compact/mid-size SUV’s full LED headlamp was accompanied by a note which confirmed that the full unveil is scheduled in 14 days. Last month, Suzuki Spain had confirmed that new gen S-Cross is to debut around 25th Nov 2021.

Is it 2022 Suzuki S-Cross?

It is widely believed that the teaser harbingers the new generation Suzuki S-Cross. The soft roader has gotten a bit long in the tooth and begs for a replacement. Considering that it caters to one of the hottest segments in the old continent, it makes absolute sense of the Japanese automaker to come up with an all-new model.

Alternatively, the model teased could also be the Vitara’s successor. Either way, Suzuki is at the verge of introducing an exciting new crossover in the mass market segment, and there is a decent chance that this vehicle or its derivative will eventually make it to India.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross New Gen – What to except?

Most likely to be manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian plant, the new crossover will debut a new design language with state-of-the-art elements. The angular LED headlamp and the sheet metal area visible in the teaser strongly point towards a boxy SUV with clean lines and taut surfaces. We expect the new vehicle to measure between 4.2m and 4.5m in length, a sweet spot in both European and Asian markets.

Going with the trend, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross will be equipped with a tech-laden interior with top-shelf connectivity features. For European market, the vehicle will be packed with top safety features including ADAS elements like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, park assist, cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and so on. The competition in this segment is populated by several extremely well rounded products and Suzuki simply can’t leave anything for chance.

Powertrain

Given that the EU emission norms are getting more stringent every year, it would be surprising if the new Suzuki crossover is offered by a conventional petrol or diesel motor. We would guess that Suzuki will offer a turbocharged petrol unit with 48V mild-hybrid system on the entry level variant while a high-voltage plug-in hybrid for the range-topping variant can’t be ruled out. A fully electric version is also likely to be in the pipeline for the future.

As far as the architecture and powertrain components go, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to borrow heavily from a Toyota’s efficient and modular TNGA platform. As you know, the two Japanese manufacturers have been exploring synergies across the globe with platform sharing as well as rebadging exercises.

Will it come to India?

If it is indeed the new S-Cross, it would be reasonable to assume that it will reach our shores a few months after its international debut. It was earlier reported that Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a Hyundai Creta rival and this could well be it.