2022 Suzuki S Cross New Vs Old Spied Together – Dispatch To Dealers Start

Launch of the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross in India could take place in the second half of 2022

The new generation model of Suzuki S-Cross is already gaining sizeable traction in the online world ahead of its debut this month. Spy images of the upcoming crossover have been surfacing on social media quite frequently in recent times.

The new S-Cross has been spotted yet again. This time around, the images are more clear. Not only we get a good look at the front, but also at the side and the rear of the new gen SUV. Dispatch to dealers have started ahead of launch.

The grand premiere of the 2022 S-Cross has been scheduled for November 25, 2021 after which it is slated to go on sale in select European markets. This will be followed by launches in other international markets including India. Earlier this month, the Japanese manufacturer even released an official teaser of the SUV on its social media handles.

2022 Suzuki S Cross New Vs Old – Exterior Design

The recent spy images further indicate that the new S-Cross gets an upright SUV-ish stance as opposed to the low-slung stance of a crossover in the current model. That said, it is still more of a crossover with a gently sloping roofline and a hunched rear profile. However, the overall design of the new S-Cross is a stark departure from its predecessor with many new elements.

For starters, it gets a completely redesigned front face with a new grille flanked by new triple-beam LED projector headlamps on either side which come with integrated LED DRLs. The headlight clusters are connected to each other through a thick chrome trim accentuating its premium appeal. It also receives a more muscular front bumper which houses new fog lamp enclosures.

A silver-coloured faux skid plate at front along with colour contrasts in the form of blacked-out front grille, air intake vents and claddings on wheel arches and door sills give the SUV a very sporty appearance. On close observation, we notice that ORVMs are now mounted on side panels instead of windows which should offer better aerodynamics.

More modern equipment

Interiors of the new S-Cross are still a mystery but we expect Suzuki to amplify the equipment on the new model. The most noticeable addition in feature is expected to be Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This would include a number of safety features such as lane keep assist, park assist, cross-traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to name a few.

Powertrain Options

Internationally, the new-gen S-Cross is expected to be offered two petrol engine options- a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated unit and a 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged unit. The former should be good enough for 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and could be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic gearbox as options.

The turbocharged mill kicks out 127 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque while being mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine will also be offered with Suzuki’s AllGrip 4×4 drivetrain. Further, Suzuki could employ a stronger 48V mild-hybrid system in the new S-Cross instead of the 12V unit in the current model which would ensure better drivability and more fuel efficiency.