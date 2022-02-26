2022 Suzuki Swish, Saluto 125cc Scooters Debut With New Features

In India, Suzuki retails three scooters in the 125cc category including Access, Burgman Street and Avenis

Suzuki has launched two updated scooters in Taiwan- Swish 125 and Saluto 125. Both 125cc scooters have undergone some significant changes in this yearly makeover. The scooters now receive some new features onboard apart from a brand new powertrain.

While Swish has been priced at NT$82,800 (approx. INR 2.21 lakh), Saluto is offered at a price of NT$83,800 (approx. INR 2.24 lakh). Both scooters feature the same internals yet are very different in terms of their appearance. While Swish adopts a modern futuristic design language, Saluto sticks to its old-school retro charm.

2022 Suzuki Swish 125cc – Design & Features

Starting with Swish, the scooter flaunts a sharp design with several cuts and creases which gives it a very sporty appeal. Some part of its styling is reminiscent of the Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle Hayabusa. It gets a single-pod LED headlamp cluster mounted on the front apron that comes with integrated LED DRLs and bulb turn indicators. The sportier appeal is accentuated thanks to faux air intakes.

Swish gets three dual-tone colour schemes that are inspired by Hayabusa including Black/Gold, Silver/Red, and Blue/Silver. Coming to features, Swish 125 is loaded with features like a USB charging port, and a fully digital instrument cluster that displays speed, mileage, fuel level, time, and oil change alert. It also features an anti-skid footboard and a front glove box to store one’s knick-knacks.

2022 Suzuki Saluto 125cc – Design & Features

On the other hand, the retro-style design of Saluto reminds us of Vespa. It features sleek body panels which give a very neat look to the scooter. Upfront, Saluto gets a rounded LED headlamp cluster with chrome or blacked-out bezel depending on the colour option. Speaking of which, Saluto is offered in two paint schemes namely Luca Green and Genoa Red.

The apron of Saluto features turn indicators with integrated LED DRLs. Other visual highlights include circular rearview mirrors, a flat seat, air scoops on side panels, a chunky single-piece grab rail for the pillion and anti-skid strips on the footboard. In contrast to its retro styling, Saluto is offered a fairly modern list of features.

The scooter is loaded with gizmos like full LED lighting, a hazard lamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a keyless ignition system, a keyless locking/unlocking mechanism and a USB charging port. For added convenience, Saluto also receives a multi-function switch for the seat and fuel lid. Like Swish, Saluto also misses out on any form of connectivity tech.

Engine & Hardware Specs

Coming to specifications, both Swish and Saluto are powered by a new 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. This motor makes 8.67 bhp and 9.6 Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping duties are taken care of by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear.