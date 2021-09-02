2022 Suzuki WagonR Smile Debuts With New Face, Electric Sliding Doors

In Japan, WagonR rivals other Kei cars such as Honda N-One, Nissan Dayz, Subaru Stella and Toyota Pixis Joy

A popular name in its home country and certain global markets as well, WagonR gets a new model named ‘Smile’. It packs in a range of updates across exteriors and interiors. Three variants are on offer, priced in the range of 1.29 million Yen (~ Rs 8.60 lakh) to 1.71 million Yen (~ Rs 11.39 lakh).

Suzuki WagonR Smile design and features

Although this new model utilizes the WagonR nameplate, its design is actually based on Suzuki Spacia. Launched in 2013, Spacia is currently in its second generation. The similarities can be seen in the boxy design of WagonR Smile and Spacia. However, most other styling bits have undergone a major revamp. WagonR Smile comes across as more youthful and perky. It even gets a retro flavour with cute oval headlamps.

Justifying its name, WagonR Smile has a ‘smiling’ front fascia. It is made possible with the use of a broad strip that divides the large air dam into two sections. These essentially signify the upper and lower lip of a smiling face. The front grille can be seen with a lot of chrome, which works to enhance the car’s retro profile. Side and rear sections of the car have relatively plain design.

Aiming to target a wide customer base, WagonR Smile will be offered in a broad range of single tone and dual-tone colour options. Several of these have a floating roof effect with blacked-out pillars. In dual-tone options, customers can choose from white coloured or blacked-out roof.

On the inside, the focus is on providing optimal comfort and convenience to users. Buttons and utilities are intelligently placed to ensure easy access and minimal effort. The dashboard has a clutter-free design and looks cool in its dual-tone theme. At the centre, the car has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

Other key features include use of specialized glass that can resist both heat and UV rays from outside. Vibrations and outside noise have also been reduced with the car’s specialized body structure.

Electric sliding rear doors

Among the primary USPs of Suzuki WagonR Smile are its electric powered rear sliding doors. This update is based on evolving market trends wherein there has been significant increase in demand for mini cars with sliding doors. For many consumers, sliding doors provide much easier ingress and egress in comparison to the standard hinged doors.

Suzuki WagonR Smile engine

Powering WagonR Smile is a 660cc inline 3-cylinder DOHC 12-valve engine. There’s a mild-hybrid option with the same engine equipped with ISG electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. It is capable of generating 49 ps of max power at 6,500 rpm and 58 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. All variants are mated to CVT unit. Both 2WD and 4WD options are available for WagonR Smile.