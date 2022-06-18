2022 Tata Nexon CNG SUV Spied Again – Launch Soon

Tata Nexon CNG variant will be based on the existing 1.2L petrol engine doing duty in Nexon

From being an underdog amongst B-segment SUVs to being the highest selling SUV irrespective of segments, Nexon has come a long way. Boosting sales further is Tata’s Safety and Vocal For Local campaign. Tata Motors became the first to give 5 star rated safe cars in India. This at a time when others were struggling to get even a 3 star rating. Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to score a 5-star rating in a Global NCAP crash test.

If we look at Nexon in particular, it seems to have a checklist in front of it to dominate various segments. Become the highest selling SUV powered by an IC engine? Check. Become the highest selling electric SUV? Check. Also, become the highest selling EV in general? Again, check. Next big thing for Nexon seems to be entering the CNG SUV market.

2022 Tata Nexon CNG SUV

Currently, Maruti Suzuki holds the crown when it comes to CNG vehicle sales. Dubbed as S-CNG Technology, Maruti Suzuki equips it with their vehicles straight out of the factory. Next in line is Hyundai that also equips CNG right from the factory. Even though Tata is new to CNG PV scene with its recently launched Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG, it offers potent packaging that makes sure that there is minimal power loss (comparatively) when running on CNG.

After Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG, Tata seems to be toying with the idea of a CNG powered Nexon SUV. We have seen Tata Motors testing Nexon CNG a year ago. Maybe Tata Motors was waiting till now for the market to mature even further. We say this because Nexon CNG is spied on again recently. Latest spy video of 2022 Tata Nexon CNG has been shared by Jayesh Koli.

Nexon CNG will be based on the 1.2L Revotron turbo petrol engine that generates around 120 bhp and 170 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual and AMT transmission. With the CNG, we can expect this powertrain to make around 15 bhp less when compared to petrol fuel. We can expect Tata to share other CNG parts for Nexon CNG with Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG like the CNG tank, control valves and more. With the CNG tank in boot, Nexon CNG boot space is expected to take a significant hit.

CNG SUVs in India

Nexon is the highest selling SUV in India currently, overtaking the previous highest selling SUV, Hyundai Creta. Tata Nexon sales have been really good in 2021 and 2022 which wasn’t the case in 2019. The new facelift Nexon got in 2021 along with the variant revision and added features like sunroof, certainly helped Nexon’s cause.

When it comes to CNG SUVs, there are none currently on sale. But CNG SUV market is expected to be the next hottest segment as SUVs and even premium SUVs have been spotted testing for CNG fuel. CNG SUVs that are expected to hit Indian market soon are, Tata Nexon CNG, Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, Seltos and Creta CNG and Sonet and Venue CNG from Kia and Hyundai and even premium SUVs like Alcazar.

Tata aims to take on this upcoming segment with its Nexon CNG. Just like with IC engines and EVs, Nexon has the potential to dominate the CNG SUV segment too.