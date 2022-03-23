2022 Tata Nexon Electric Launch Likely On 6th April – Longer Range

Tata Motors has sent a block your date email to media for 6th April 2022 – It is likely to be for updated Nexon EV

Tata Motors Nexon EV has been segment leader in the electric car space of India. It currently commands around 60% of overall sales which happen in the segment. Now, staying true to its motto of ‘New Forever‘, Tata Motors is planning on bringing in an updated version of Nexon EV. This new updated version will pack a larger battery pack, which will translate into a longer range.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric – Additional Range

Current 30.2 kWh battery of Nexon EV is sufficient for a claimed range of 312 kms. Tata plans to introduce a 40kWh battery pack on 2022 Nexon which would help it to deliver a claimed range of around 400 kms. This larger battery would need more space and hence, Tata has re-worked the design of floor and boot as well. The added range will come at a cost of additional weight too. Weight of 40kWh battery pack would be around 100 kgs more, when compared with 30.2kWh battery.

With additional range, 2022 Nexon Electric will become a direct rival to Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. The latter got updated a couple of weeks back with a larger battery, and a claimed range of 461 kms with starting price of Rs 22 lakhs ex-sh. 2022 Tata Nexon Electric launch is likely to take place on 6th April.

Other updates on Nexon EV will include introduction of selectable regeneration modes, which will allow driver to choose intensity of regenerative braking. Being a 2022 model, Tata would also bring in a few cosmetic updates and new alloy wheels. Addition of Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is also expected to be brought in.

Competition and Expected Cost

Tata will mostly sell both versions of Nexon EV, side by side. Hence, customers will have option to choose between the two models of electric SUV. The model with a 40kWh battery likely to cost around INR 3-4 lakhs additional. However, even with a sticker price of INR 18 lakhs approx, it will still undercut its competition, which comprises of Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

Tata Motors has set an ambitious plan for itself of having 10 electric offerings in its portfolio by 2026. 2022 Nexon will further aid Tata Motors to expand its existing portfolio. With the increase in adoption of Electric Vehicles, customers have started to accept EVs as their second or third vehicle.

However, with an increased range of around 400 km, customers will have more freedom to choose Nexon EV as their primary vehicle too. Increase in range will also provide customers the confidence to plan on short outstation trips, a culture which has gained massive popularity since the onset of pandemic.

In related news, it must be noted that Tata Motors recently raised INR 7,500 crore from investment firms in exchange of a 11-15% stake in its new EV company, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. This new firm has been incorporated to design, develop and manufacture all kinds of services related to EVs and e-mobility.