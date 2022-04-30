2022 Tata Nexon Electric Long Range Launch Date – Official

Updated Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV with larger battery packs are expected to cost Rs 2-3 lakh more than their respective present models

Tata Motors is currently the largest carmaker in the passenger vehicle space of electric mobility. It currently offers two electric vehicles (EVs) in the form of Nexon EV and Tigor EV and it has come to light that both these models will receive significant updates in the next few weeks.

Earlier, Tata Motors had sent Block Your Date notifications for 20th April and 28th April. This was believed to be for the updated Nexon EV and Tigor EV. But that did not happen, likely due to multiple drive events scheduled around the same date. Instead, Tata Motors showcased two electric car concepts in April 2022 – CURVV and AVINYA.

2022 Tata Nexon EV Long Range Launch Date

Tata Motors has just sent out a launch invite for the 2022 Nexon EV. It is scheduled to take place on 11th May. The invite reads – Nexon EV is gearing to move you to the Max. Are you ready? Launch of the updated Tigor EV is expected to take place after 2022 Nexon EV.

Currently, Nexon EV is available with a 30.2KWh battery pack while Tigor EV is offered with a 26kWh battery unit. Both electric cars offer a respective range of 312km and 306km on a single charge. After the upcoming update, both EVs are expected to feature a larger 40kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of around 400km.

Real-world range of both Nexon EV and Tigor EV is expected to hover around 300km on a single charge. That said, motor specifications on both models are expected to remain identical to their current models. For instance, Ziptron technology in Nexon EV returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, in Tigor EV the same powertrain returns an output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Larger battery, Same Design

In all probability, these updated models with a larger battery pack will be sold alongside the present Nexon EV and Tigor EV. For better braking, Tata Motors could offer disc brakes on all four wheels, at least with the updated Nexon EV. Additional battery capacity will result in changes to the floor pan. It could also result in an increase in overall weight of the car by 100kg.

Visually both EVs are expected to be similar to their respective predecessors. These include familiar exterior highlights like a sealed front fascia, LED DRLs, tri-arrow patterns on the front bumper, coupe-like roofline and blue accents. A 3.3kW AC charger will be offered as standard on both vehicles whereas Nexon EV will also be offered with a 6.6kW unit as an option.