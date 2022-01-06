2022 Tata Nexon Electric Spied – Gets Larger Battery, Longer Range

Tata Motors will launch updated Nexon Electric with a larger battery pack this year – It would offer a higher range of around 400km on a single charge

Range anxiety in electric vehicles (EVs) is a major concern among automobile buyers, especially in India where charging infrastructure is yet to gain widespread prominence. In addition, initial cost of an EV is a lot higher than conventional IC engine-powered vehicles which makes them unfavourable by most buyers in major parts of the country.

However, EVs do have the benefit of low running costs in comparison to their petrol and diesel counterparts. For this, EVs have to provide a certain range in order to make it a profitable proposition for buyers. Nexon EV is one of the most sought-after EVs in the passenger car segment in India.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric Spied

Despite so many positives, the electric SUV has one major drawback in the form of its range. Nexon EV offers a range of 312km on a single charge which may seem decent on paper but its real-world range stands at around 180-200 kms. This might be very less for consumers who often cover long-distance journeys in a car or for those who commute long distances on a daily basis.

To address this issue, Tata Motors will be updating Nexon Electric with a larger battery pack that will offer a greater range on a full charge. A test mule of the same has now been spotted somewhere in Pune. Images are credit to TechTalk Teardown. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Snehal Praveen for sharing the update.

2022 Tata Nexon EV- Exterior Details

Prototype caught in the camera was seen wearing a full-body camouflage although there wasn’t any noticeable clue of any change from images. It gets the same front fascia with a sealed Tata’s Humanity line faux grille which are flanked by dual-beam LED headlamps on each side with integrated LED DRLs.

It also rolls the same 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Side profile also remains intact will sloping Coupe-like roofline and roof rails. Rear end of the electric SUV has not been shown in the latest spy shots but it is unlikely the company will provide any noticeable change on this side.

Features & Specs on offer

In terms of features, it will be offered with gizmos such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, auto LED headlights, auto climate control and connected car technology.

Interiors are also expected to remain identical. Tata will, however, make some calibration changes to the powertrain and software with the addition of a new battery pack. Safety kit will include standard features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and cornering stability control.

Currently, Nexon Electric is powered by the brand’s Ziptron EV powertrain technology which draws energy from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. This powertrain returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The battery gets an 8-year standard warranty. In its current avatar, Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.24 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).