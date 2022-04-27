2022 Tata Nexon Electric Testing Continues – Launch Nears

Tata Nexon EV has been a runaway success and now a more powerful version is about to be unveiled

Known unofficially as extended-range Nexon EV, the vehicle is likely to launch on April 29. It features a 40kWh battery, which will increase the SUV’s range to over 400 km in ideal test conditions. The present Nexon Electric has a 30.2kWH battery which is 30 percent less powerful than the new Nexon’s battery pack.

The new Nexon EV’s floor pan will be enlarged to accommodate the larger battery and this will result in boot space getting smaller but that is a small sacrifice to make given that range will substantially improve. The existing Nexon Electric has an ARAI-tested range of 312 km. However, in real world conditions, Nexon EV manages to cover around 180 to 220 km on a single charge while extended-range version is expected to have real-world range of over 300 km.

Tata Motors will not discontinue the present Nexon Electric once the new one is launched but will continue selling it giving customers choice in terms of price and range. Test mules of the upcoming Nexon Electric have been spotted going through the paces since the start of the year. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast murthyksk, who spotted the EV when it was testing near Cubbon Park in Bangalore.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric Changes

Spy pics of test vehicles have revealed not many exterior or interior changes but it is under the skin where most of the changes have happened. The new Nexon EV will get different regeneration modes, which would allow drivers to dial-up/down intensity of regenerative braking, which charges the battery. The existing Nexon Electric has a milder, non-adjustable variable regeneration system.

The new version will also get cruise control, ventilated seats and electronic stability control among other features. With these updates and a larger battery, expect the new Nexon to be around Rs 3-4 lakh more expensive than the current one.

Value For Money

Nexon Electric is well liked by buyers and as a result it has become one of the most successful electric cars on sale in India at the moment. In this price sensitive segment, what has wowed buyers is the impressive range they get out of the vehicle for not that much money. As an intra-city runabout, Nexon EV is ideal making it more value for money than higher priced rivals.

As charging infrastructure is slowly but surely improving along highways, more and more people have started venturing out of cities in their electric vehicles and this is generating demand for longer-ranged EVs. This is the segment Tata Motors will target with the 2022 Nexon Electric.

The new Nexon Electric will go up against MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, but will be cheaper than both. However, rivals are upping the game with MG recently launching spruced up 2022 ZS EV with a larger 50.3kWh battery along with refreshed exteriors and interiors and a comprehensive equipment list. Hyundai is also planning to launch the facelifted Kona EV this year.