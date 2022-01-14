2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week

Tata Motors has shared a new teaser via their social media – Launch of Safari Dark Edition is in 3 days

Since the last 3-4 years, Indian OEMs have started capitalizing on Black/Dark editions of their models. Tata Motors too has exploited the idea and has seen considerable success with Dark Editions of its models like the Nexon and Harrier. Now, Tata is getting ready to launch the Dark Edition of Safari.

2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition – Highlights

Like the previous Dark editions which we have seen, the Safari Dark edition will be getting no mechanical change. All updates will be limited to aesthetic changes, including exteriors and interiors. Considering the trend, we believe that the Dark Edition will be launched in an all black colour scheme.

The standard chrome elements will get replaced by piano black elements. Additionally, the car will be getting multiple Dark monikers, including a Dark highlight on the seats as well. Alloys too will get a charcoal black treatment, though we don’t expect any change in the design of the alloys.

The Safari draws power from a 2 litre turbocharged diesel motor, which is capable enough to dish out 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter autobox. Power delivery happens via the front wheels and there is not AWD plan which is in sight as of now.

The Dark Edition won’t be the first special edition for the Safari. In the past, we have already seen Gold Edition and Adventure Persona. The addition of the Dark Edition will further increase Safari’s appeal in a segment which is getting crowded by the day.

Safari’s direct rival happens to be models like Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar. The upcoming 7-seater version of the Jeep Compass too will land up becoming a direct rival for the Safari. The standard Safari is priced between INR 14.99 lakhs to INR 23.19 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Pricing of the Dark Edition will mostly be similar to that of Adventure Persona/Gold Editions, however little higher than the standard Safari. It isn’t clear if the Gold Edition will be launched in 6-seater configuration or a 7-seater configuration.

Tata Motors Sales and Strategy

Overall, Sales for Tata Motors have been improving in the last few years. The same can be judged from the ever-improving market share of the home-grown OEM manufacturer. Addition of new models and special Editions have helped Tata to have an updated line-up which has translated into improved sales numbers.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata managed to sell over 35k cars in Dec 2021. This was their highest monthly sales in last 10 years. The last quarter was also their best ever in a decade. With new launches planned in 2022, Tata is well on its way to create new sales record this year.

Thanks to its EV product line-up, which currently consists of the Nexon and Tigor EVs, Tata has managed to command ~70%+ market share in the segment. While the sales number might look miniscule in comparison to the sales of traditional IC vehicles, these sales could potentially help Tata to gather the real first mover advantage (discounting Mahindra’s adventure with the Reva) in the Indian Electric PV space.