2022 Tata Tiago, Tigor Top Variants Updated – New Colours, Features Added

Tata Tiago was earlier priced from Rs 4.99-7.09 lakhs while earlier pricing of Tigor stood between Rs 5.64-7.81 lakh, ex-sh

Tata Motors has announced an avg price hike of 0.9% across its passenger cars. Prices of Tiago and Tigor have also been increased. Price protection is offered to customers who booked Tata cars till 18th Jan 2021.

This price hike is being resorted to on account of several factors. Among these are rising cost of raw material and rising input costs leaving automakers with no other choice than to pass on a part of these to consumers.

After launching Safari Dark edition yesterday, Tata Motors will be launching New 2022 XZ+ variants of Tiago and Tigor. These will be launched along with CNG Tigor and CNG Tiago in India, tomorrow. Ahead of launch, MotorLogy has revealed exclusive details of the same.

2022 Tata Tiago XZ+ – New Features, Colours

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch the updated Tiago XZ+ variant. It will get a new colour option of Midnight Plum. This new colour is exclusive to the new Tiago XZ+, which will be launched tomorrow, along with CNG Tiago. Other colours on offer are Flame Red, Opal White, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue.

New features of 2022 Tata Tiago XZ+ includes LED DRLs, Projector headlamps, chrome elements on the front, side as well as at the rear. Interiors too have been updated with dual tone – black and beige finish.

2022 Tata Tigor XZ+ – New Features, Colours

Tata Motors has updated the Tigor XZ+ as well. It gets a new colour of Magnetic Red, which is exclusive to this trim. It is on offer with mono tone as well as dual tone (Infinity Black Roof). Other colour options on offer are Opal White, Arizona Blue, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey.

New features added to the 2022 Tigor XZ+ includes rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, sonic silver alloys, dual tone interiors (black / beige), chrome door handles on the inside, new seat fabric.

Tata CNG Cars

Tata Motors is also gearing up for launch of the Tiago and Tigor CNG variants tomorrow, 19th Jan – on the same date new XZ+ Tiago and XZ+ Tigor will be launched. Tata CNG cars initial examples have also moved into company showrooms. Bookings have also opened.

Tiago’s CNG unit will be seen on the XM, XT and top-spec XZ+ variants, while Tigor CNG will be offered on its XZ and XZ+ variants. Engine specs will include a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT options.

Power output figures in the CNG version are likely to vary marginally as compared to that offered by the petrol version. Though no price details are revealed as on date, these CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor could be priced at a premium of Rs 40,000-50,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts.

Once launched, Tata Tiago CNG will compete with the Maruti WagonR and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. Tigor CNG on the other hand will have only the Hyundai Aura CNG in the compact sedan space to compete with. It will soon get Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG as its able competitor which is planned for launch later this year. Apart from the Tiago and Tigor CNG, Tata Motors is also planning to introduce CNG options on the Tata Punch, Altroz, and Nexon.