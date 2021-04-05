2022 Toyota 86 New Gen RWD Sports Car Debuts With GR Badge

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR86, the third global model in TGR’s GR series, will be launched in Japan in August of 2021

Toyota GAZOO Racing presents its third model in its GAZOO Racing series of sports cars. The new gen GR 86 has made its world premiere and is slated to launch in Japan in Autumn of 2021.

It may be recalled that in September 2019, Toyota entered into an alliance with Subaru wherein the two companies decided to jointly bring in better cars. The new GR 86 and Subaru’s new BRZ were jointly developed and share the same vehicle base. The world debut of the GR 86 was via an online event which was held together with Subaru Corporation (Subaru).

Key Features and Aerodynamic Components

The new TGR GR 86 boasts of racing inspired exteriors with dimensions similar to the earlier 86 model. It is being offered in a compact four-seater classic front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. It gets a low, horizontal underbody, a narrow cabin at the rear to create a broad and lower center of gravity stance.

The front end sports a GR-specific Functional MATRIX Grille performance is enhanced via aerodynamic components, air outlets, side sill spoilers, etc for better steering and stability. The roof and fender panels are made of lightweight aluminum for enhanced body stiffness and increased handling and responsiveness.

Interiors receive a horizontally positioned instrument panel to create space that allows for better driver concentration. It also gets a 7 inch TFT screen, and uses Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology providing safety in everyday driving with pre-collision safety technologies to avoid and reduce collision impact, emergency rescue support and secondary collision avoidance support in the event of an accident.

Engine Specs

The new Toyota GR 86 gets its power via a 2.4 liter, horizontally positioned, 4 cylinder engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission.

This engine makes the car capable of acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, down from 7.4 seconds as was seen on its earlier counterpart. Engine responsiveness has been enhanced for smoother and stress free sensations from low to high rpm.

Going back to the original 86 sportscar launched in 2012, sales have cross the 2 lakh mark worldwide. The 86 was a front engine, rear wheel drive vehicle that offered intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness and has been used as base models for a host of motosport and rally events, gymkhana and dirt trials. There was also a select few that were customized and hence Toyota planned the new GR 86 to cater to racing aficionados in a new design for better sporting and driving performance.