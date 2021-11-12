2022 Toyota Aygo X Small Crossover Makes Global Debut

The third-gen Toyota Aygo is renamed as Aygo X which is now longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model

The crossover body style has not only managed to attract car buyers in India but also across several international markets. Modern crossovers now come in a variety of sizes, most notably in the smaller end of the scale. Another addition to this list is the new-gen Toyota Aygo which now carries the suffix X.

The X suffix signifies its butched-up styling in order to resemble an SUV, as many crossovers do. The new Aygo X stays true to its styling ethos of the Prologue Concept revealed earlier this year. It will serve as an entry-level model for the Japanese auto giant positioned beneath Yaris Cross.

2022 Toyota Aygo X – Exterior Design

Aygo X has been built on a new GA-B platform, a shortened architecture derived from the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform which underpins other Toyota models like Yaris and Yaris Cross. Despite an increase in dimensions, the cross-hatch has maintained its compactness in proportions. The car measures 3700 mm long, 1740mm wide and 1525mm tall.

The new 2022 Toyota Aygo X is 235mm longer, 125mm wider and 65mm taller than its outgoing predecessor. It still retains its squat-like silhouette even though the stance appears to be more upright. The micro UV is wrapped around by a unique two-tone exterior paint scheme.

The blacked-out portions include A-pillars, wheel arches, door sills, roof and rear end of the car whereas rest of the panels are chosen from four colour options including blue, cardamom green, beige and red.

Upfront, Aygo gets a closed-off front nose flanked by sleek LED headlights and integrated LED DLRs on both sides. The muscular front bumper houses the fog lamps and a wide central honeycomb mesh grille which incorporated the radiator and air intake as well. Accentuating its sporty appeal is a wedge-shaped retractable fabric roof and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Orange accents on the front and rear bumper lips, door sills and alloy wheels further add a touch of youthful appeal. LED taillights run along the pillar of the cross-hatch giving it a unique experience.

Features on offer

The increase in dimensions has resulted in a greater sense of space inside the cabin. While the focus of the cabin remains on utility, it is a much more modern affair than its predecessor. Taking centre stage is a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a semi-digital driver’s instrument console. The infotainment system is laced with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with the option of MyT connected car tech.

Other features include a multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, over-the-air updates and more. Aygo X also receives a host of safety functions such as lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control and night pedestrian detection among others.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the third-gen Aygo X is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 71 bhp at 6000rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 4400rpm. This motor is paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. As for performance, the manual iteration of the crosshatch takes 15.6 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill whereas the CVT derivative is just 0.1 seconds quicker.