2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look

Toyota Camry Hybrid gets powered via a 2.5 liter, 4 cylinder gasoline hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the new Camry Hybrid facelift in India. It is priced at Rs 41.70 lakhs, ex-sh. 2022 Camry comes in with several changes in terms of features and infotainment over its earlier counterpart but sees no change in its engine specifications.

Toyota Camry Hybrid 8th gen was introduced in India in 2019 while the facelift made its global debut in November 2020. Now launched in India, the 2022 Camry Hybrid is being brought to India as a CKD import and is now open for bookings.

Exterior and Interior Updates

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid gets some feature updates that include a slimmer front grille with chrome accents and a middle chrome strip with the company logo. It also receives a new front bumper, lower slats on the front bumper and a chrome trim around the air dam. LED lights are seen at the front and rear along with LED brake lights, while it rides on new 18 inch alloy wheels with split spokes.

Exterior colour options continue to include Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black while a new Metal Stream Metallic has been added to the palette. Below is a detailed first look walkaround video of the new 2022 Camry by Youtube channel GA.Automotive.

Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan gets refreshed cabin updates. It is dominated by a large 9 inch floating type infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a state of the art 9 speaker premium audio system from JBL.

Interior features also include a 10 way power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel with tilt-telescopic and memory function, wireless smartphone charger and head-up display unit. Seating to the rear get recliner feature, power assisted rear sunshade and audio and air conditioning control via a capacitive touch panel positioned on the rear arm rest.

The new Camry Hybrid comes in with added safety equipment among which are 9 airbags, including dual-stage SRS driver and passenger airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. It also gets vehicle stability and traction control and parking assist with back guide monitor, clearance and back sonar.

Safety equipment also includes parking assist, traction control, hill start assist, electronic parking brake and brake hold function along with tyre pressure monitoring system. The vehicle gets Toyota New Global Architecture ensuring higher body rigidity, improved stability and better handling.

Powertrain Specifications

Toyota Camry Hybrid gets its power via a 2.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol hybrid dynamic force engine. This engine, which also gets a powerful motor generator, offers combined output of 160kW. The battery comes in with 8 years/1,60,000 km warranty.

The new Camry is being offered with 3 driving modes of Sport, Eco and Normal and Toyota claims that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running upto 60% of time on electric mode, thus giving high fuel efficiency. Suspension is via MacPherson Strut and Double Wishbone at the front and rear along with disc brake on all wheels.