2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Spied In India – Launch Expected Soon

The GR Sport Edition of Toyota Fortuner is based on the standard trim of the SUV and not the top-spec Legender trim

Toyota has been expanding its GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport range across its global lineup. Fortuner GR Sport Edition made its global debut in August last year which comes with an updated exterior design as well as features. It has been launched in select markets already, including Indonesia. Next, it is getting ready for India launch.

Ahead of that, the first spy shot of 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has been shared online. Seen inside a Toyota India dealership, launch is expected to take place in the coming days. It will sit below the top of the line Legender variant. Images are credited to automotive enthusiast Navdeep Singh and Sanchay Narain.

Fortuner GR Sport- Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior styling, the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner receives subtle yet noticeable cosmetic updates which distinguish itself from the regular model. The sporty body kit comes with an updated front grille embellished in dark chrome and chunkier front and rear bumpers.

Further distinctions are created thanks to GR brandings slapped on the front grille, bumpers, front and side body panels and tailgate. Fortuner GR Sport also rides on new 18-inch premium dual-tone alloy wheels. Chrome embellishments are also seen on ORVMs, air dam, door handles, window sills and door sills. At the rear end, the design remains intact but it receives a new bumper spoiler which adds more muscle to the SUV.

Features Additions

Inside the cabin of the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner, Toyota is offering plenty of bells and whistles, some of them being borrowed from the top-spec Legender variant. New features added to the GR Sport trim include a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, an electrochromic rearview mirror, and a revised instrument console. Further, Toyota has even added a rear-seat entertainment screen and ambient lighting.

Other notable features offered in Fortuner GR Sport Edition are a powered tailgate, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit enabled with voice commands, power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, dual-zone climate control, in-built air purifier and more. Safety of occupants is enhanced with the presence of seven airbags, hill start assist, traction control, lane departure warning, etc.

Powertrain Specs

Toyota will be offering the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner with three engine options in Indonesia. The first is a 2.7-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that kicks out 161 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The second option is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that pushes out 148 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The last engine option is a 2.8-litre diesel mill which pumps out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

In all the powertrain options, transmission is carried out by a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard. However, a 4×4 drivetrain option is offered with the 2.8-litre oil burner only. Launch of the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner is yet not confirmed for India. But with the Jeep Meridian launch nearing, Toyota might want to increase their Fortuner variants on offer and make it even more appealing.