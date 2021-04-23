2022 Toyota Fortuner, Innova To Get Diesel Hybrid Tech – More Power

Toyota will be one of the only few automakers to develop a diesel-hybrid powertrain

The race for cleaner emissions has compelled automotive manufacturers to adopt new technologies in recent times. With stricter emission standards in the loop and growing dissent towards internal combustion engines, particularly diesel powertrains, automakers around the globe have their task cut out in the near future.

Toyota Working on Hybrid tech

In line with this, new report from Autoindustriya states that Toyota is planning to introduce hybrid tech on its 2.4-litre 2GD-FTV diesel unit and 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV diesel motor. These motors perform duties on models such as Innova, Fortuner, Hilux and HiAce and are expected to make an appearance next year in South East Asia markets.

While hybrid powertrains are a very common thing now, they usually feature a petrol motor. A diesel hybrid unit is not something very common in today’s auto industry as auto companies globally are trying to phase out oil burners since they are becoming less cost-effective and difficult to meet the stringent emission norms. However, Toyota relies on these two engines very heavily since they are proven workhorses and still find a sizable demand in international markets.

More Details

In India, these two oil burners are found in Innova (2.4-litre unit) and Fortuner (2.8-litre unit) which are strong performers in their respective segments. Further, it is reported that Toyota has internally codenamed GD series hybrid engines as Project ‘188D’ and is expected to hit markets sometime in the second quarter of 2022.

This would also help the Japanese carmaker to reduce excise tax as many countries such as Thailand offer EV incentives to hybrid powertrains as well. It will allow Toyota to offer its models at attractive prices against diesel-powered rivals. There are hardly any details attached to this development and more information on this expected in coming months.

Fortuner is likely to be the first model to be provided with a hybrid tech with the 2.8-litre motor undergoing electrification first. Earlier this year, reports also emerged that Toyota has plans to launch Fortuner new gen next year. It is likely that this new hybrid powertrain makes debut with the new gen Fortuner next year.

Probable India Launch

With Govt of India clearly indicating that electric is the future, it is likely that we will also get these new gen hybrid engine options on board the next gen Fortuner and Innova next year. Challenge for Toyota will be to keep prices in check as the Fortuner and Innova are already among the most expensive cars in the segment.

In India, Fortuner is offered with two engine options- a 2.8-litre turbo diesel motor and a 2.7-litre petrol mill. The former pumps out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque while the latter is good enough for 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, Innova is offered with the same petrol unit and a 2.4-litre turbo diesel unit. The diesel power plant generates 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Expect the hybrid units to deliver more power and performance than the current engine options.

