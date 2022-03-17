2022 Toyota Glanza CNG Launch Confirmed By Official Website

Toyota India has launched the 2022 Glanza in a cool new avatar packs in a range of convenience and comfort features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revitalised Glanza. The entry price point car comes together with with additional affordable variants, and advanced features as a value proposition segment option. Glanza is only offered with a 1.2 liter petrol option as of now. But it will soon get a CNG option, likely next month – April 2022.

2022 Toyota Glanza CNG Launch

Exterior colour choices span a range of five – Sporting Red (New), Gaming Grey (New), Enticing Silver (New), Insta Blue, Café White. Toyota Glanza CNG will be called e-CNG, as per the official website. It will be launched after the new Baleno CNG, which is expected to launch later this month or early next month. A few days after Baleno CNG, Toyota will launch Glanza CNG.

New Glanza features the K-Series Engine paired with Manual Transmission (MT), as well as an Automatic Transmission (AMT). The 1197cc engine power output is 66 KW (89 PS). Idle Start-Stop function is on offer. Mileage has been pegged at 22+ kmpl. As per the Toyota India website, Glanza CNG will deliver a mileage of 25 kmpl.

In terms of design, Glanza CNG will be the same as Glanza petrol variant. Exterior design elements include the signature front grill, and carbon fibre bits that throw focus on the sporty front bumper. The exterior benefits from 16-inch sleek alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and LED fog lamps.

Interior dual tone is part of a new redesign. Space benefits from wide legroom and headroom. Driver experience is optimised through Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Steering-mounted audio control with push start, and Footwell & Courtesy Lamps. Comfort and convenience features include 9 inch new Smart Playcast, Auto EC IRVM, Cruise control, Rear AC Vents, UV Protect Glass, USB Rear, and Auto AC.

Toyota Glanza CNG Features

2022 Glanza petrol is offered in four variants of E (New), S (New), G, V. It remains to be seen which variants will get the CNG option. Maruti usually offers CNG option for mid variants and not the top variant. If that is the case, Glanza CNG could be offered in S and G variants.

Speaking about features, Glanza is loaded with tech. Convenience features include a Head-up display (HUD), 360-degree camera for an enhanced drive experience, and 9-inch smart play cast. The latter can be connected to a smartphone, and is compatible with Apple and Android. There’s the interactive ‘Hey Toyota’ Voice Assistant.

Toyota i-Connect app is a one stop solution of connected features, services and value-added services to meet tech-savvy market trends. This puts connected features, service, and value-added services in one place. In turn, customer control is improved, and checks and commands can all be carried out seamlessly. Toyota i-Connect can be accessed/used via smartphone and smartwatch. The one stop convenience features.

Safety features include 6 airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ISOfix, Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) body, and Hill Hold Control. Factory fitted 2022 Glanza will get retuned suspension as well as braking.

Toyota Glanza CNG Prices

New Glanza is available with a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres. Extended warranty is for 5 years/220,000 kilometres. Entry price point is listed at Rs 6.4 lakh while top variant is Rs 9.7 lakh, ex-sh. Glanza CNG is expected to be about Rs 70-90k more expensive than the respective petrol variant. On the service front, customers can benefit from periodic service in just 60 minutes via Express Maintenance, online booking service appointment, and 24x 7 roadside assistance.

Toyota Finance Services (TFS) partners with several financial institutions for finance options. Those exchanging old car for a new one, can turn to Toyota U Trust. The company began accepting bookings last week. This can be done online or at a dealership for a booking amount of 11k. Depending on dealership location, Glanza petrol deliveries are scheduled to begin in the last week of March.