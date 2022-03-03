2022 Toyota Glanza Officially Teased – Launch Date 15th March

New Toyota Glanza is based on the 2022 Maruti Baleno, which was launched in India last week

The global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota Motors has resulted in multiple rebadged products across the globe. In India, Toyota retails its Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which happen to be Toyota badged iterations of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza, respectively.

Maruti Baleno got a mid-life update last week. Now, it is time for Toyota to launch its rebadged version. Today, Toyota India has officially teased the Glanza hatchback and also revealed launch date. New 2022 Glanza launch will take place on 15th March. Bookings have opened already at select dealers.

2022 Toyota Glanza Highlights

Talking about the updates, the Glanza should be getting a revised front fascia with new headlamp units, updated DRLs, restyled front grille, and of course a Toyota badge on the front. On the rear too, it shall get new LED tail-lamps and some redesigned body panels.

Glanza’s interiors will also boast of multiple new updates. These shall include a new HUD (Heads-Up Display) unit, updated infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, redesigned dashboard, new AC vents and much more!

Top-spec Glanza could also get 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control. Maruti has worked hard to improve overall safety and stability of the Baleno and with the 2022 update the same shall help Glanza too. Increased focus on safety should help both, Maruti and Toyota draw some additional customers to their showrooms.

On the engine front, we don’t expect any changes to be brought in by either Maruti or Toyota. The CVT which is offered on the current Glanza will get replaced by an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) which should help Toyota and Maruti to curtail the overall costs.

Just like before, the Glanza will be competing with models like the Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and the Honda Jazz. Its indirect competition will include models like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Tata Punch. Price hike shall mostly be in-line with the price hike which Maruti brought in for the 2022 Baleno.

Upcoming Toyota Cars

Earlier reports had confirmed that the Suzuki-Toyota partnership shall result in many more cross-badged products. Indian market is expected to get a Toyota badged Ertiga, which will mostly be launched as the Toyota Rumion and a Toyota badged Ciaz which shall be called as Toyota Belta. Apart from the above two models, Maruti and Toyota are reportedly jointly working upon an all new mid sized SUV. This new product will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Apart from Glanza, another upcoming launch from Toyota’s stable happens to be the Hilux. Interestingly, even before the launch of the product, Toyota has stopped taking further bookings for the Hilux. Toyota states that it had to take this step due to multiple factors including high demand and supply side issues. Launch of the Hilux is also slated for March 2022 with deliveries expected to start from April 2022.