2022 Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Launch After New Baleno, Brezza

It’s busy days ahead for Toyota with multiple launches including Hilux, updated Glanza and Urban Cruiser and a new compact SUV (Creta rival)

With heavily updated Maruti Baleno and Brezza to debut in coming weeks, it’s only natural for rebadged versions Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser to follow suit. Glanza and Urban Cruiser have received decent market response and Toyota would like to at least maintain the status quo. Updated versions of Glanza and Urban Cruiser may even help boost sales.

New 2022 Toyota Glanza

Glanza will be getting most of the updates that will be introduced with the 2022 Baleno. The top-selling premium hatch will be undergoing a major upgrade including cosmetic enhancements across exteriors and interiors. Dashboard and cabin are expected to be entirely new. A number of class-leading features are likely to be offered with the 2022 Baleno.

Primary objective is to create better competencies against respective offerings from Hyundai and Kia. The South Korean carmakers are known for their flair to offer a range of segment-first and best-in-class features.

To create a similar reputation for Baleno and Glanza, the cars will be getting features such as free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, heads up display (HUD), wireless charging and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A new set of connectivity features can be expected. Safety kit could be updated as well with features such as stronger chassis, passenger curtain airbags and electronic stability program (ESP).

Engine options for new Baleno and Glanza will be the same as the current model. Two engine options are available, a 1.2 litre petrol that makes 83 hp and a 1.2 litre mild-hybrid unit that churns out 90 hp of max power. Torque output is 113 Nm for both engines. While the petrol variant has options of 5-speed manual and CVT, the mild-hybrid variant is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission.

New 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser

New Urban Cruiser will be based on the heavily updated 2022 Maruti Brezza. Some key updates include a new centre console, better quality of plastics, updated dashboard, free standing touchscreen infotainment system and a new instrument panel. The SUV could get an embedded e-SIM to support a range of connectivity features. Other updates will be similar to that of the 2022 Baleno.

Based on consumer feedback, the new Brezza and Urban Cruiser will be getting sunroof. Brezza will be the first Maruti car to get this feature. Till this time, Maruti had avoided the sunroof option. It was felt that sunroof increases manufacturing and maintenance costs. Growing preference for sunroof appears to have prompted the company to revisit its earlier strategy.

Engine option will be the same, a 1.5 litre petrol motor that delivers 105 hp and 138 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic.

With the updates, prices are expected to be revised for new Baleno and Brezza and their rebadged versions Glanza and Urban Cruiser. However, considering the intense rivalry in this space, both Maruti and Toyota will try to launch these updated cars at a competitive price point.