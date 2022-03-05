2022 Toyota Glanza Vs New Baleno – Differences Detailed Via Render

Unlike the current Glanza, the new 2022 Glanza will have slightly different exteriors – To differentiate itself from sibling Baleno

Maruti recently launched a New Age Baleno which is essentially a heavily reworked version of the older Baleno. The premium hatchback has undergone a significant amount of updates both outside and inside the cabin to give itself a fresh appeal. With Baleno getting an upgrade, it is a given that its rebadged twin will also be upgraded.

2022 Toyota Glanza is nearing launch and has been spotted testing on public roads on a couple of occasions. The updated premium hatch has already been teased on social media ahead of its launch slated for March 15. Based on the teaser, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the new 2022 Glanza.

2022 Toyota Glanza Vs New Baleno – Differences

Updates on the new Glanza are mostly in line with the new Baleno barring a few notable exceptions which give Toyota’s iteration of the premium hatch a distinct appeal. For instance, Glanza gets a new front grille, different from the one offered in Baleno, that features single chrome trim and the Toyota logo at the centre.

It also gets a new dual-tone front bumper which houses a wider air dam and new fog lamp enclosures with chrome surrounds. Glanza 2022 gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are different from the ones seen in the new Baleno, for top-spec variants. Other notable visual updates including new projector LED headlamps with new integrated LED DRLs and a flatter bonnet are on similar lines to its updated cousin.

At the rear, things are expected to remain very much identical to the new Baleno with a new tailgate, C-shaped LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler, prominent chrome trim at the middle of the tailgate and a new rear bumper. Dimensions of the new Glanza could be slightly different from the New Age Baleno thanks to the different bumper profiles both at front and rear.

2022 Glanza Features

Inside the cabin, 2022 Glanza will be similar to the new Baleno with a new dual-tone dashboard layout. Like Baleno, Glanza also gets a multi-layered dashboard, however, with different shades on offer.

The one in Glanza comes with a beige lower half and black upper section while the middle layer has been given a piano black finish. It also gets a new steering wheel as well as a new centre console.

Other notable features include a 9.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised semi-digital instrument console, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), an Arkamys music system, smartwatch connectivity and more. It will also receive advanced safety features like six airbags, ESP and hill-hold assist.

Powering Glanza will be the same 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated K12N engine that powers Baleno. This motor kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and will be available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Prices will be revealed on launch date, and are expected to be in line with the new Baleno.