2022 Toyota Glanza 1st Batch Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

2022 Toyota Glanza was launched on 15th March – First units of the premium hatch have started to arrive at dealer showrooms

After the launch of 2022 Baleno, Toyota followed Maruti’s footsteps and brought in an update for Glanza too. Like before, the Glanza happens to be a rebadged Maruti Baleno, however this time there are more differences in aesthetics than we saw in the pre-update models.

Though the new Glanza was launched a few days ago, deliveries have not yet started. Toyota has said that deliveries will start in the last week of March 2022. Ahead of that, first units of the new Glanza 2022 have arrived at authorized dealerships. Test drives of new Glanza are likely to start tomorrow.

2022 Toyota Glanza First Look

Differences between the two cars are more than before. Though the overall shape and size is same, Glanza gets a different lower bumper with revised foglight encasing. LED DRLs on the Glanza are also different than those of Baleno. Package on the inside of new Glanza is same as that of 2022 Baleno. But it gets a new dual tone black – beige theme on the inside.

Prices of the new Glanza start from Rs 6.39 lakh for the E variant and go all the way to Rs 9.69 lakh for the V variant. These are ex-sh prices. Compared to new Baleno, prices of 2022 Glanza are about Rs 4k to Rs 20k more expensive. Take a look at the first look walkaround of new Glanza in the video below by Akash Chahar.

Upcoming Glanza CNG

The next major update expected on both Glanza and Baleno, is introduction of factory-fitted CNG kits. Test mules of Baleno CNG have already been spied, while Glanza’s CNG version has been confirmed by a leak via Toyota’s official website. The leak confirmed that Toyota will be calling the CNG version of Glanza as ‘e-CNG’ and it will be able to deliver a fuel efficiency of 25kpl.

It remains to be seen what 25kpl will actually translate into as fuel efficiency figures of CNG powered vehicles are measured in kilometers per kg, as CNG is usually sold in multiples of kgs. Also, considering that Ertiga CNG offers a claimed mileage of 26 km/kg, fuel efficiency of Glanza CNG / Baleno CNG are expected to be higher than 25 kmpl or km/kg.

Under the hood, Glanza CNG will use the same 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which is available on its petrol counterpart. Power output figures are however expected to go down a little, which is usually the case with most CNG powered vehicles. Transmission options will mostly get restricted to just a 5-speed MT. We don’t expect that Toyota or Maruti (in case of Baleno CNG) will offer AMT on their CNG offerings. Aesthetically, there won’t be any major difference between the CNG powered Glanza and its petrol counterpart, except, couple of additional e-CNG badges.

Competition and Pricing

Competition of the Glanza CNG will be limited to just its cousin, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. All other models from competition like Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz miss out on a factory-fitted CNG kit option as of now. However, reports do suggest that Tata too might bring in a CNG powered Altroz, which will work out to be a direct rival to the CNG duos of Baleno and Glanza.

On the pricing front, we expect Toyota to charge around INR 70-90K additional for Glanza’s CNG versions, over its standard petrol counterparts. Launch should happen anytime soon, considering the fact that the product’s details have already been leaked via Toyota’s website.

Toyota’s Indian Line-Up

Interestingly, Toyota’s original line-up in the country is shrinking with each passing year. While there are only 2 models which it shares with Maruti, namely the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the two contribute to somewhere between 40-50% of Toyota’s overall sales volumes. At present, there are only 2 major true-blue Toyota models which are number churners for the Japanese OEM. These happen to be the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, both of which are segment leaders in their respective categories.

While Toyota’s line-up also includes models like Camry and Vellfire, the two hardly contribute to overall volumes. Hilux too is expected to join the line-up soon, however with the lifestyle pick-up truck, Toyota might have more supply-side issues than demand generation related concerns. With the addition of e-CNG Glanza, sales numbers for Toyota might further go up, as it will be the first Toyota model in India to come along with a factory fitted CNG kit.