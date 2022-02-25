2022 Toyota Glanza White Colour Spied Undisguised In Chennai

In the upcoming iteration, Toyota Glanza is expected to sport slight styling variations in comparison to the updated Maruti Baleno

Just a few days after the big and highly anticipated launch of the new Maruti Baleno, its rebadged Toyota version has been spied undisguised in Chennai. As per sources, dealer training is ongoing across India for the new 2022 Glanza. Launch is next month.

Bookings for the ‘New Glanza’ are currently underway at select dealerships. Official bookings are yet to open, but due to nearing launch, some dealers have started accepting 2022 Glanza bookings unofficially.

2022 Toyota Glanza – Updated Exterior Design

As mentioned previously, the new Glzna gets significant styling updates on its exterior including a completely redesigned front face. It features a new mesh grille at front flanked by sweptback projector LED headlamps with revised integrated LED DRLs.

The hatchback also gets a reprofiled front bumper housing a wider air splitter with blacked-out bezels and new fog lamp encasings. Also, the bonnet seems flatter than before even though the clamshell design has been kept intact.

At the rear, the new Glanza gets a new tailgate design and a new, sharper-looking pair of L-shaped tail lamp clusters with new LED internals. Side profile of the new Glanza seems more or less similar, barring front and rear fenders, thanks to the new set of headlamps and taillamps incorporated.

Toyota Glanza 2022 vs New Baleno

Unlike last time, where the Glanza was a complete same product, except for badge change. This time there will be slight variations; other than their respective branding and company logo between the two models. For instance, Glanza will get a slightly different bumper from the one seen in the updated Baleno.

Also, Toyota could also offer different colour schemes to provide a distinct identity for its iteration of the updated premium hatch. For reference, Maruti is offering the 2022 Baleno with six paint schemes including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige. Glanza 2022 alloys are different too.

Glanza 2022 Features & Powertrain Specs

Both Baleno and Glanza will flaunt the same interiors and equipment which will include impressive additions such as a new Head-Up Display that offers vital drive-related information. The cabin will also boast a new dashboard layout which will feature new V-shaped air-con vents and a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display powered by Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+.

Like Baleno, Glanza will also be powered by the same 1.2-litre K12 Dualjet petrol motor which kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT.

