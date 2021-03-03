2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Next Gen SUV Render Based On Spy Shots

New gen Toyota Land Cruiser is all set to make global debut this year

Toyota Land Cruiser is an iconic brand name which has been in the market since 1951. The current generation model, internally known has 200 Series has been on sale for almost 13 years now.

In this duration, Toyota provided 2 facelifts to the Land Cruiser. However, Toyota too has realized that the current generation version is aging, and it needs to bring in a complete overhaul to the model in order to keep it relevant in the market.

Sometime ago, spyshots of what appeared to be Body-in-White of the next generation Land Cruiser had surfaced on the internet. Based upon the same, the team at ‘Kolesa’ has come up with a new render, imaging, how the production ready version of the next generation Land Cruiser will look like.

Exterior Looks

From the spyshots and the render, it is evident that the SUV will retain its boxy nature and the changes in design will not be very radical. The grille looks similar to the one which is found on the current generation Land Cruiser while the headlamps have been redone and now feature T-shaped LED DRLs. On the rear, the SUV will mostly get new tail-lamps and a less busy tail gate (in terms of design).

Toyota is expected to use the same platform and chassis which it had used for the current generation model. Reports however suggest that Toyota will bring in changes in the powertrain and suspension departments.

Powertrain

The 2022 Land Cruiser will most probably get a 3.5 litre V6 petrol hybrid motor which will replace the mighty 5.7 litre V8 which is currently on offer. The 3.5 litre motor will mostly be borrowed from the Lexus LX 500. The new powerhouse will be capable to dish out 416 hp and 600 Nm of peak torque. For select markets, Toyota might also plan to introduce a 3.3 litre 6-cylinder turbo diesel unit.

Interiors

On the features front, spyshots have suggested that the next generation Land Cruiser will be a loaded car. Most probably, the SUV will be getting a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control and much more.

One interesting feature will be a new generation push start/stop button which will come along an inbuilt fingerprint scanner, through which it will be able to identify the driver and the preset settings as per preference. Official Debut of the 2022 Land Cruiser could take place around April-May 2021, followed by a launch in the coming months.