2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Scores 5 Star Safety Rating In ANCAP

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to be launched in India – There is currently a huge waiting period due to high global demand

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser made its global debut a few months ago. The full-size SUV has been awarded with a 5-star safety rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Land Cruiser scored an impressive 89 percent and 88 percent for adult and child protection, respectively.

The all-new SUV also scored a respectable 81 percent score for vulnerable road user protection and a 77 percent score for its safety assist systems. As expected, tests were conducted on an Australian-spec Land Cruiser which was equipped with a wide range of safety features.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser safety rating

In the latest crash tests by ANCAP, the new-gen Land Cruiser scored 34.08 out of 38 points for adult occupant protection and 43.6 out of 49 points for child occupants. Further, it even scored 44.02 out of 54 points (81 percent) for vulnerable road user protection and 12.40 points from 16 (77 percent) for the SUV’s safety assist systems.

The results make the new Land Cruiser safer than monocoque rivals such as Land Rover Defender. Dummy readings indicated marginal protection for the driver’s chest in the frontal offset crash test.

A four-point penalty was imposed by ANCAP which noted that the front end of the SUV posed a greater risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle. The latest iteration of the body-on-frame SUV from the Japanese carmaker offered marginal chest protection for the rear passengers in a full-width frontal crash test.

Protection for pedestrians’ heads at the front edge of the hood surface was deemed as weak and poor in vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes. For AEB Junction Assist performance of the new Land Cruiser, ANCAP declared it to offer marginal protection. However, overall the new-gen Land Cruiser was adjudged to have “performed well across all areas of assessment.”

Safety Features & Engine Specs

The prototype used in crash tests was fitted with multiple airbags including dual frontal, side airbags for head and chest protection, as well as driver and passenger knee airbags as standard. Other standard safety features available in the LC300 are autonomous emergency braking, emergency lane keeping (ELK), lane departure warning (LDW), lane support system with lane keep assist (LKA) and advanced speed assistance system (SAS).

Results of this crash test will be applicable across all variants in the Land Cruiser lineup barring the top-spec GR Sport Edition. The new Land Cruiser is offered two engine options- a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel unit and a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol unit. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard. A 4WD setup is offered as standard across the lineup with three differential locks which make it an exceptional off-roading vehicle.