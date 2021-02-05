2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Spied For First Time – New Generation

The latest images of the upcoming new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser give the first glimpse of the SUV’s interiors

The name Land Cruiser has been synonymous with full-size luxury SUVs for many decades now. The current generation Land Cruiser is nearing the end of its life cycle and has been taken off the shelves in many international markets including India. Toyota is reportedly planning to give its prodigal son a generation update soon.

It has been speculated for a very long time that the Japanese automaker is developing a new generation model of its flagship SUV. Now, a test mule of the upcoming Land Cruiser has been spotted in Moscow, Russia wrapped in heavy camouflage. Images of the prototype have recently surfaced online which are the first set of spy shots of the new-gen Land Cruiser.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Rumoured to be called Land Cruiser 300 Series, the latest iteration of the luxury off-roader is expected to be powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol hybrid powertrain. The same unit was equipped in the test mule spotted in Russia and currently drives its LX500 premium sedan from its sister brand Lexus. This unit cranks out a massive 416 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

A 3.3-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel unit is also expected to be offered at a later stage. A 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be offered as standard which sends power to all four wheels via a low range transfer case.

Though heavily wrapped, the images reveal certain details about its exterior styling. These include a large horizontal four-slot grille and tri-beam projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs at front. It gets a familiar squared-off rear end with slimmer LED taillights that are reminiscent of Toyota RAV4.

Interior & Features

There are plenty of clicks to get a nice view of its interior. As expected, the Land Cruiser brand brings a plethora of features complemented by a well laid out interior with the use of premium materials all over the cabin.

The new-gen Land Cruiser’s exhaustive feature list is expected to comprise a new 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car tech, climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated three-spoke steering wheel and much more.

The new Land Cruiser’s cabin still feels very robust with the presence of physical buttons for adaptive cruise control, lane support, various drive modes, differential locking and four-wheel-drive mode. Other innovations include an electronic parking brake and wireless phone charging.

However, the most highlight is a push start/stop button which comes with a fingerprint scanner. This helps the car identify the driver and preset settings according to personal preferences.

New-gen Land Cruiser is likely to make its debut towards the end of this year and is expected to be globally launched at the start of next year. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Ford Explorer and Nissan Armada.

