2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Spied Undisguised While Getting Transported

The new-gen 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser borrows certain styling cues from its younger sibling Prado

Land Cruiser is a synonymous name when one thinks of big and premium SUVs. Ahead of its global debut later this year, spy images of the next generation Toyota Land Cruiser have surfaced on the internet. These images reveal major details about the design of the upcoming luxury SUV since the units seen in these pics are under no wraps.

Internally codenamed J300, the new model seems to carry an evolved exterior design with some major updates. The prototypes have been spotted in a Middle Eastern country and the SUV seems to retain its brawny and muscular appearance. Upfront, it gets a redesigned fascia which is dominated by a larger rectangular and imposing grille.

Updated Exterior Design

The horizontally multi-slatted grille, which is flanked by slimmer tri-beam projector LED headlamps, has been richly embellished in chrome and satin silver and features a U-shaped vent around it. The muscular appeal is further enhanced by a big bulge on the hood, a butch stance and a reprofiled aggressive front bumper.

The latest set of images do not highlight the SUV’s rear end but by the looks, it continues to don a flat tailgate. Patent drawings leaked earlier also reveal wraparound LED taillights.

Moving along the side profile, the new Land Cruiser retains a boxy silhouette of a traditional SUV with a high and flat roofline. As opposed to the current-gen model which gets window-mounted ORVMs, the upcoming iteration of Land Cruiser will receive door-mounted wing mirrors. This should also improve its aerodynamic qualities. The squared-off wheel arches with black claddings with subtle crease lines further lend masculinity to the upcoming full-size SUV.

Interior & Expected Features

The new 2022 Land Cruiser will be offered with multiple alloy wheel options ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. While interior details are still under wraps, we do know that it will feature a revised dashboard layout with a new 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit.

Other features expected to be on offer include a new multi-spoke steering wheel, revised centre console, latest in-car connected tech and digital instrument console.

Expected Powertrain Options

Under its hood, the new Land Cruiser J300 is expected to offer a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol hybrid powertrain which already powers Lexus LX500. This engine returns a healthy output of 416 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. A 3.3-litre, six-cylinder turbo diesel unit is also expected to be included in the lineup. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case will also be made available.

The new-gen Land Cruiser is expected to make its global debut later this year and is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2021 or early next year. It is expected to land on Indian shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) which means it will command a huge price tag, somewhere around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).