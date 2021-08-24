2022 Triumph Tiger 660 First Official Teaser Images Revealed

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will compete against other adventure tourers such as Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650

Triumph Motorcycles has just confirmed the launch of Tiger 660, officially christened as Tiger Sport 660. Their latest machine is set to become the most affordable adventure sports tourer from the iconic British brand. A full-fledged hardcore Adventure version of the same is also expected to debut at a later stage.

Ahead of the international debut of Trident 660, a leaked image had suggested that the naked streetfighter would get two siblings- an adventure bike and an adventure sports tourer. Triumph has revealed a camouflaged version of the latter by releasing camouflaged images and a video. Triumph states that testing for Tiger Sport 660 is in its final stages.

Tiger Sport series from the British bikemaker is the road-centric range of Triumph’s ADV line-up. It caters to buyers who specifically want a bike for touring purposes and wish to stick to tarmac more often than getting into broken tracks. The bike is set to be officially revealed in a couple of months, most probably during EICMA 2021. One can expect the new adventure bike to hit showrooms in India by early 2022.

What’s similar to Trident 660?

2022 Triumph Tiger 660 is based on the same architecture as naked streetfighter. It will feature the same 660cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This motor is tuned to produce a healthy 80 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque and the same output is expected to be available for the upcoming sports tourer. This unit will be coupled with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Other hardware components such as suspension and braking setup have been straightaway lifted from Trident 660. Suspension duties will be handled by black colour USD forks and a mono-shock from Showa, although it will be interesting to see if they offer more travel or stuff like preload adjustability. Braking will be handled by a twin front disc and a single rear disc setup from Nissin.

What’s dissimilar to Trident 660?

While Tiger Sport 660 rides on the same 17-inch alloy wheels as its naked street racer sibling, the wheels are shod by Michelin Road 5 rubber. Even though the tubular frame underneath has been lifted from Trident 660, the upcoming sports tourer may get a new rear subframe and swingarm. Since both will cater to a different segment of buyers, the latter also gets ergonomic tweaks.

The rider’s seat is longer in the Tiger with an aggressively raked up tail section. The handlebar is taller and wider and the footpegs are placed towards the centre which results in a more comfortable yet commanding riding posture. Optional side panniers enhance its credibility as a tourer.

Tiger-esque Design

As far as its design is concerned, if put simply put, it is a Trident wrapped under the clothes of a Tiger. The motorcycle wears a typical half-faired design along with signature Tiger styling cues such as a tall windscreen, larger front fender and sleek twin LED headlamps. The big fuel tank and sizeable radiator shrouds further scream its ADV heritage. However, unlike other Tiger models, this one gets underbelly exhaust mufflers.