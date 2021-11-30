2022 TVS Apache 200 Launch Price Rs 1.34 L – New LED DRL

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V directly competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

TVS Motor Company is known to continuously update its portfolio in order to stay relevant in a stiffly competitive market such as India. The Apache range of sporty motorcycles is one of the brand’s major attractions hence it receives frequent updates.

After updating RTR 160 4V a couple of months ago, the company has now launched an updated Apache RTR 200 4V. The latest iteration of the 200cc naked streetfighter would now set a buyer back by Rs 1,33,840 for the base single-channel ABS variants while the dual-channel ABS variant would cost Rs 1,38,890 (both prices are ex-showroom).

2022 TVS Apache 200 – Updated Headlamp

The new RTR 200 4V gets similar updates in line with the recently launched RTR 160 4V. Starting with its styling, the overall design of RTR 200 4V remains intact with subtle revisions such as a new headlamp design with an integrated LED DRL similar to its smaller sibling. Apart from this change which makes the bike look a hint sportier, there are no other cosmetic updates.

The updated street naked bike gets the same set of features as the outgoing model. These consist of multiple ride modes including Sport, Urban and Road, all-digital instrument, Bluetooth connectivity and TVS’ SmartXonnect system. It also gets an adjustable clutch and brake levers. In the last update almost a year ago, TVS has equipped RTR 200 4V with a GTT (Glide Through Traffic) technology for a smooth low-speed ride.

Mechanical Specs

Getting into specifications, Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc, oil-cooled single-cylinder motor that kicks out 20.2 bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Hardware configurations of the bike remain constant with the same Showa suspension setup comprising telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends with a single-channel ABS as standard with the option of a dual-channel ABS. It is available in three colour opinions namely Gloss Black, Pearl White and Matte Blue. Apache RTR 200 4V tips the weighing scale at 152kg and offers a seat height of 800mm.

Thankfully, the updated Apache doesn’t demand a much higher price compared to the current Apache. Apart from updating their existing line-up, the Hosur-based bikemaker recently revealed its grand plan of expanding its electric vehicle space. This includes establishing a new manufacturing setup in Tamil Nadu and inclusion of new battery and EV-related technologies.

TVS Motor has plans to launch multiple new EVs in the two wheeler as well as the three wheeler space. They already have the iQube electric scooter on sale in India. For 2021, iQube has generated more sales than rival Bajaj Chetak for the period till Oct 2021.