2022 TVS Apache 310 Based Race-Spec Motorcycle Unveiled

All sixteen riders shortlisted for TVS Asia One Make Championship will ride this race-spec Apache RR 310

TVS has kickstarted a fresh chapter of its racing legacy by unveiling a new race-spec iteration of Apache RR 310. The supersport race bike will make its debut at the inaugural TVS Asia One Make Championship conducted by TVS in May this year.

The race-spec Apache RR 310 is a significant step up over the company’s existing race-spec track tool Apache GP 165R. It is inspired by the Akula supersport concept that was showcased back in 2016. The superbike is a ground-up project with substantial performance and technological upgrades over its street-legal sibling.

TVS Apache RR 310 Race-spec- Styling Updates

This fully-faired track bike receives major overhauls in terms of its aesthetics as well as dynamics to suit its nature. For instance, it gets a completely new bodywork made of carbon fibre which makes the race bike 32 percent lighter than the stock model, weighing just 118kg resulting in more agility. These lightweight panels will help the bike reach a higher top speed at the straight track.

Major portions of the race-spec motorcycle including wheels are made of carbon fibre. Infact, the entire tail section is made of carbon fibre which doubles up its role as a structural subframe. Further, the triple clamp and foot-pegs are machined out of high-quality aluminium. Completing its racing avatar are sponsor stickers visible on the fairing alongside TVS Racing decals.

Powertrain Updates

Apart from the revised cosmetics, the race-spec Apache RR 310 gets a heavily modified heart with new construction. It draws power from the same 312cc single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine but due to revised mechanics belts out 38 percent more power than the stock bike, which comes to about 46 bhp. This has been achieved by using new forged pistons, titanium valves, and HLHD cams.

Further, improvements have been made to the engine’s cooling system as well. It also receives a special RAM Air Intake box that has been specifically designed for this race machine. This system pushes the intake air at high pressure in order to achieve excellent volumetric efficiency, thus improving high speed and high-rpm performance.

Hardware Changes

As expected, major changes have been made to the bike’s hardware configurations. Suspension duties are carried out by a custom-built Ohlins setup which can be twisted according to the rider’s needs. In addition to this multiple-way adjustable suspension at both ends, it also features steering dampers from Ohlins that offer better counter-steer around the corners.

The lighter carbon fibre wheels are shod with Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres. It also gets a new twin exhaust system that has been specially designed by TVS which helps achieve a wider powerband. Electronics are handled by an aRacer ECU that comprises features like closed-loop control, quick shifter, launch control, and traction control.

TVS Asia One Make Championship

Speaking of TVS Asia One Make Championship, it is a first-of-its-kind global one-make championship which will be held in Malaysia alongside the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) starting next month. TVS Racing will shortlist eight riders from countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Malaysia, Australia, Japan and Philippines. Additionally, eight more riders will be nominated independently by the TVS Racing team.