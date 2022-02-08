2022 TVS Fiero 125 Trademark Accepted – Based On Raider 125cc?

TVS Motor hasn’t yet confirmed the launch or specifications of Fiero but it is expected to be based on Raider 125

The 125cc motorcycle segment has growing demand. This segment has the likes of Honda CB Shine, Hero Splendor, Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar and KTM. TVS entered the 125cc motorcycle segment when they launched Raider 125 a few months ago.

With the Raider, TVS has managed to make a good impact with average monthly sales of about 10k units. Total sales in this segment are at about 1.6 lakh units in Dec 2021. Of this, it is the Honda CB Shine which has over 42% share, Hero Glamour has about 20%, Bajaj Pulsar at about 17%, Splendor at 13%, Raider at 7% and KTM under 1%.

2022 TVS Fiero 125cc

TVS would surely like to increase market share in this segment. They already have a solid engine delivering good performance and fuel efficiency. One way to increase market share, is to launch a new 125cc motorcycle. TVS has registered multiple trademarks for their upcoming motorcycles – ‘Fiero’ being one of them.

In fact, it is the name Fiero 125 that has been trademarked by TVS Motor. The company had applied for a trademark and in Nov 2020 it cleared the formalities. Now as per latest update, the Fiero 125 trademark has been officially accepted and advertised from 17th Jan 2022.

It is likely that the ‘Fiero’ name could be used for the company’s upcoming 125cc motorcycle based on Raider 125 but with a completely different top hat. However, nothing has been confirmed by the manufacturer as of yet.

TVS Fiero Design

Based on the spy shot of a test mule, the upcoming 2022 TVS Fiero is expected to get a retro design. Some prominent highlights include a round headlamp, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern and circular rearview mirrors.

The short rear fender appears to be a single unit gently sloping upwards which also gets a chunky single-piece grab rail. The side-on exhaust features a long aluminium-coated canister. There is a muscular fuel tank design with air scoops which seem only an aesthetic addition.

A tall handlebar and centre-set footpegs with a fairly accessible saddle should offer comfortable riding ergonomics. Side panels and internals such as engine-gearbox assembly, leg guard and main frame have been blacked out which would provide a nice and sporty dual-tone theme to the motorcycle.

2022 TVS Fiero 125 Specs

Coming to hardware, the bike could receive the same underpinnings as Raider 125 which includes conventional telescopic forks at front and mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear. The golden-coloured front forks also add to the bike’s aesthetic appeal. Braking will be carried out by single disc brakes at both ends which should be aided by a combined braking system (CBS).

Powering Fiero will be the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine which propels Raider 125. This motor kicks out 11.2 bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. In its 2-valve head form, this motor churns out 15.31 bhp and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm. TVS Fiero 125 prices could be in a similar range as that of Raider and other 125cc rivals.