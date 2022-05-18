2022 TVS iQube Launch Price Rs 98k – 3 Variants, 10 Colours, 140 Kms Range

TVS first EV product iQube is currently ranked among the top 10 bestselling electric scooters in the country

With growing acceptance of electric two-wheelers, as evident in huge jump in sales numbers in recent months, manufacturers are busy working on newer models to get the customer’s attention. Working on a similar strategy, TVS has launched 2022 iQube. It now comes with 3 variants, 10 colours and a higher range of 140 kms in real world.

TVS iQube is now available in 3 variants of iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. Prices start from Rs 98,654 for the base variant, on-road Delhi. While on-road Bangalore price starts from Rs 1,11,663. Mid variant iQube S is priced at Rs 1,08,690 on road Delhi / 1,19,663 on road Bangalore. Prices of top of the line 2022 iQube ST have not been revealed. Bookings for all three are now open.

2022 TVS iQube Electric Scooter

TVS connectivity platform SmartXonnect will be offered as standard with the new scooter. iQube base gets 5 inch colour TFT display instrument cluster, iQube S gets 7 inch display with HMI interaction while top of the line iQube ST gets same sized display, but in addition also gets touchscreen function.

SmartXonnect system allows the digital instrument panel to be paired with the mobile phone via TVS iQube app. Once connected, users can access a range of features. It includes a navigation assist that displays the directions on the screen.

Another useful feature is geofencing, which lets users know the location of their scooter. Other features available with SmartXonnect include remote charge status and incoming call alerts. Users can also access a range of interesting stats about their rides such as top speed, average speed, distance travelling, etc.

With the new scooter, TVS has achieved improved competencies against its rivals. However, intense rivalry will continue in the electric two-wheeler segment. Other manufacturers like Ola, Ather and Bajaj are also working on new EVs that are expected to offer higher range and new features.

TVS will also face challenges from companies that are yet to launch their EV products in the Indian market. It includes Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Hero MotoCorp has charted out big plans for the EV segment. In addition to the domestic market, Hero will also sell its EVs in global markets.

Honda has started making its moves in EV space by setting up a subsidiary named Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd. This entity will focus on providing battery sharing service as well as technical support. Yamaha also seems to be inching closer to launch of its first EV in India. The company recently showcased two of its electric scooters during an event organised for its dealers.

2022 TVS iQube Specs

iQube utilizes 3 lithium-ion battery pack that supplies power to a hub-mounted motor. Packed in high strength aluminium extrusion casing, the battery pack has IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It also has a dedicated battery management system. The battery pack is covered by a 3 year/50,000 km warranty.

Peak motor output is rated at 4.4 kw (~ 6 hp). The powertrain has been designed for smooth performance across busy city streets as well as wide, open roads. iQube can reach 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. This will come handy while overtaking and negotiating through heavy traffic conditions. Top speed of the scooter is rated at 78 km per hour for iQube and iQube S, while iQube ST has a top speed of 82 kmph – on Power Mode. Multiple charging options are on offer.

Depending on your need, you can chose from 650 W charger, 950 W charger or 1.5 kW charger. TVS has started production of all three variants of the new 2022 iQube. Dispatch to dealer is in progress. Deliveries will be immediate, depending on stock.