2022 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launch Teaser – New Variant?

TVS iQube is likely to receive a new variant with a higher range and possibly more power on offer

The electric mobility space in India has seen a surge in demand in the past few months, especially in the two-wheeler space. With more battery-powered models going on sale every month, manufacturers are racing against time to bolster their lineup with new electric two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, TVS has teased a possible new variant of iQube on its social media handle. The teaser features a shadowy image of the front end of the electric scooter with the caption “New Scooter Launch”. It also reveals that the scooter will be launched at 2:00 pm on May 18, 2022 – that is tomorrow.

New Variant of TVS iQube Teased

The teaser also mentions #TheStoryOf123 which should probably signify the upcoming scooter’s range. It is very possible that the prospective variant of iQube will offer a longer range, maybe 123km on a full charge. The current version of iQube offers a range of 75km on a single charge which is a very humble number by today’s standards, especially considering competition offering a higher range.

This development comes at a time when brands like Bajaj, Ather and Ola have recently announced launch of new variants of their respective electric scooter offerings. While the upcoming electric scooter from Ather will be based on the 450 Series, the e-scooter from Bajaj will be based on Chetak. For reference, the current-spec Chetak and 450X offer a maximum range of 95km and 85km respectively on a single charge.

Both these scooters will receive updates to their powertrain specs which should include a larger battery pack. Therefore, TVS is expected to do the same in order to offer a higher single-charge range on iQube. Exact details about the upcoming variant haven’t come to light. We also expect the Hosur-based company to offer some additional features as well.

TVS iQube Sales

Sales Last 12 Months TVS iQube May-21 0 Jun-21 639 Jul-21 540 Aug-21 649 Sept-21 766 Oct-21 395 Nov-21 699 Dec-21 1,212 Jan-22 1,529 Feb-22 2,238 Mar-22 1,799 Apr-22 1,420 Avg Per Month 991 Total 11,886

Since the past twelve months, TVS has sold a total of 11,886 units of iQube with an average monthly volume of 991 units during this period. Sales have kicked up pace since December 2021 when TVS decided to expand the scooter’s availability to new centres. A new variant with a more powerful battery pack would surely be an enticing option for customers.

TVS iQube Electric – Specs & Features

At present, TVS iQube is powered by a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor that draws its energy from three lithium-ion batteries which collectively have a power rating of 2.25kWh.generates. The resultant powertrain pumps out 140 Nm of peak torque at the wheel while top speed has been limited to 48 kmph for Eco mode and 78 kmph for Sport mode.

The current iQube is equipped with features like full-LED lighting and a fully digital coloured instrument display that has been embedded with TVS SmartXonnect function. The latter comes with smartphone integration through Bluetooth which allows access to a wide range of information like ride stats, remote battery range and geo-fencing. The console also displays navigation and call and text message alerts.